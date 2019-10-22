Fitzgerald: Trump’s ‘lynching’ comment unfortunate
MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate majority leader and candidate for Congress Scott Fitzgerald is breaking with President Donald Trump over his comparing the ongoing impeachment probe to a “lynching.”
Trump on Tuesday compared the Democratic-led House impeachment inquiry into his handling of U.S. policy toward Ukraine to a “lynching.”
Fitzgerald told reporters, “That’s a terrible word. I would never use that word. I wish the president hadn’t used it because I think it’s unfortunate.”
Fitzgerald is a strong Trump backer. He calls the impeachment a “political witch hunt.”
Fitzgerald is running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner in the 5th Congressional District. Fitzgerald says he believes Democrats are trying to “cause chaos” so voters won’t support Trump just to see the investigations end.
Fitzgerald is the only announced Republican candidate for the seat. Democrat Tom Palzewicz is also running.
Sheriff’s officials: DNA solves woman’s 1984 killing
PORT WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities in eastern Wisconsin say they know who killed an 18-year-old woman in 1984.
The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced a suspect they believe killed Traci Hammerberg. Hammerberg was found fatally bludgeoned and partially naked in the driveway of a Town of Grafton home nearly 35 years ago. Her killer was never found.
But authorities used DNA evidence and forensic genealogy to identify her killer as Phillip Cross, who was 21 at the time. Cross died of a drug overdose in 2012.
Authorities linked the suspect through a DNA match of the suspect’s second cousin.
Hammerberg attended Port Washington High School. Police said at the time she had been at a party the night she disappeared.
Cross left work at a factory that night when their paths crossed.
Chemical spill forces Arcadia poultry plant evacuation
ARCADIA (AP) — Authorities say a chemical spill prompted an evacuation at the Pilgrim’s Pride poultry facility in Arcadia.
All employees were safely evacuated. Ten people were taken to medical facilities for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and released.
The spill was reported around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities did not say what the chemical was. Police are still investigating.
