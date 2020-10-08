The proprietors of three waterfront restaurants catering to boaters, sun-seekers and other outdoor enthusiasts were recognized Thursday by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jim and Christa Bowers, owners of the Island Bar & Grill, North Shore Chophouse and The Bridge, were presented the chamber’s 2020 “Tourism Counts” Award during the organization’s Virtual Fall Open House.
Chamber tourism manager Katie Carey noted via Zoom that the award is presented to an individual, business or organization that, by its leadership and efforts, has made a difference in the promotion and development of tourism in our area. The name of the award reflects the tourism commission’s desire to impress upon the community that tourism does count in the bigger economic picture, and that it does impact the vitality of our city.
“In a year when outdoor recreation is taking center stage, this year’s recipients can be credited with increasing tourism along Fort Atkinson’s waterways,” Carey said. “With 10,500 acres of boating, fishing, birding, hiking and cross-country skiing available, the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong attract a steady stream of visitors all year long. We sometimes forget what a treasure we have in these recreational resources, but if your business relies upon them, you pay close attention to things like dam repairs, water levels and shoreline restoration. You get very involved in the preservation of those waterways because they are truly part of your livelihood.”
She noted that Jim and Christa Bowers have lived along the Rock River for the past 15 years. They purchased the Island Bar & Grill on Blackhawk Island in 2016 and added an outdoor tiki bar and stage for live music, as well as finger piers and a gas station for boaters.
In addition, the Bowerses own the adjacent nine-acre campground where visitors call the 25 campsites home each summer.
“Blackhawk Island has a vibe all its own, and might even be a little obscure if it weren’t for the 6,000 Island Bar & Grill fans seeking cold drinks and fun in the sun,” Carey said.
She noted that Stephanie Von Alven was the very first employee the Bowerses hired, and Von Alven said the culture they have created is what brings people back time and again.
“They are just so friendly,” she quoted Von Alven as saying. “They enjoy meeting new people and making new friends, and they fully support other restaurants in the area. You feel like one of their family working for them.”
Carey also shared a comment from Vicki Stephan, who has worked for the Bowerses for three years.
“There is nothing that is asked of staff that Jim or Christa wouldn’t do right along side us,” she said. “Two of my children work at the Island, and Jim and Christa have been amazing mentors, offering them opportunities for growth in knowledge and skills.”
Carey also noted that the Bowerses are great community and chamber supporters, sponsoring the Fort Atkinson Generals Baseball team and holding fundraisers for local people in need. They organized the winning Lemonade Day team last year, helping the children build their stand, and they have been a food vendor at Rhythm on the River.
“Managing one waterfront restaurant would be plenty for most people, but Jim and Christa decided last year to purchase the North Shore Inn, upgrade the interior and host a ribboncutting just as restaurants were tentatively reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown,” Carey said. “Now known as the North Shore Chophouse, this is a place where steak and seafood lovers can enjoy beautiful lake views and indulge their tastebuds. In just four months, their Facebook page grew to 2,300 followers, and five-star customer reviews started pouring in.”
Carey shared two of those reviews, noting that Rochelle S. wrote, “This is just what Lake K needed. Great food and wonderful service!” and Lisa T. posted, “Now in my top 5 places to go, out of everywhere!”
“Now, managing two waterfront restaurants would be plenty for most people, but Jim and Christa decided this year to start a collection when they purchased The Bridge, formerly known as The Soulful Toad, located along the Rock River on Fort Atkinson’s Main Street bridge,” Carey said. “That’s three businesses catering to boaters and fishing enthusiasts. It’s a tourism windfall in a town where water plays such an integral role in the community’s identity.”
Carey quoted frequent guest Rochelle Mitchell, who said, “Fort Atkinson is very fortunate that Jim and Christa saw the enormous potential in the business properties they purchased and remodeled. Their energy and passion for what they do propels them in an industry that is already tough without adding flooding issues and a pandemic. Their strength and perseverance are a testament to how much they care.”
The tourism manager agreed.
“Tourists have long enjoyed dining destinations in communities on the other side of Lake Koshkonong. Now, finally, Fort Atkinson can claim some of those visitors at the Bowers’ businesses, and benefit from the economic impact of four-season, recreational tourism,” Carey said.
State Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, and state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, presented a legislative citation to the honorees.
