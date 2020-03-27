JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County has postponed its Spring Microchip Clinic, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 25.
The decision was made after reviewing the governor’s “Safer at Home” order that has gone into effect, and in reviewing current guidance from the Jefferson County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services with the increase in statewide cases of COVID-19.
Veterinarians and animal shelters have been encouraging pet owners to microchip their pets for some time now — and for good reason. Microchips substantially increase the likelihood of a pet returning home by offering secure, reliable, unique and permanent identification.
A microchip is no bigger than a grain of rice and the procedure is similar to a routine vaccination. At $25, it is less costly than a month’s supply of pet food.
A microchip and enrollment in a pet recovery database provide permanent identification that cannot wear down, fall off or become scratched into illegibility like metal or plastic ID tags. Without ID, 90 percent of lost pets never make it back home.
Dori the cat had been missing from her Fort Atkinson home since Mother’s Day of 2019. On Tuesday, almost one year later, Dori came to the Humane Society of Jefferson County after being found by a local resident.
A Humane Society staff member was able to scan Dori’s microchip and identify her owner, leading to a joyous telephone call and a reunion later that evening.
“Dori’s story is a fantastic example of the power of microchips,” said Jeff Okazaki, executive director. “Reuniting lost pets with their owners is one of the most gratifying things we’re able to do as a community shelter and, in this case, nearly a year after the cat was lost, a microchip helped make that possible.
“While coronavirus has pushed us to reschedule our microchip clinic, stories like this are a great reminder to never give up hope, and we will be bringing back this important event as soon as we can,” he added.
The HSJC plans to reschedule its Microchip Clinic to a later date to ensure this service is safely available to area pet owners.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.