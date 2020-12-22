EDGERTON — The Rock-Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) has received a Municipal Dam Grant application deadline extension from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
RKLD Board Chairman Alan Sweeney said Dec. 17, during the district’s monthly meeting at Edgerton City Hall, that an extension was required because some modifications included within the district’s water control project were, until recently, still under discussion.
An original deadline to apply for a grant to fund dam modifications — which include removing two wicket gate carousels underneath the Indianford Dam powerhouse and replacing them with six slide gates — was slated for Dec. 10.
A new deadline to submit revised plans and specifications to the DNR for grant eligibility is Jan. 15.
Sweeney said earlier discussions with Madison-based engineering firm Mead and Hunt, the firm hired to design the dam modifications, took into consideration several operational directives for the dam as outlined by the DNR. New discussions about operational directives associated with the installation of trash racks have since taken place with DNR officials, Sweeney said.
During a monthly meeting held in July, Sweeney said five DNR directives governing dam operations were issued to RKLD in 2014. They carried stipulations that the lake district develop plans and install a powerhouse intake trash rack clearing system. The directive associated with trash rack modifications came with a “correction date” of Dec. 31, 2016. That date was not met, Sweeney said.
New directives issued this year expanded upon the 2014-16 directives, Sweeney said, and required the district to improve its ability to control water levels on Lake Koshkonong and a portion of the Rock River by installing a powerhouse intake trash rack clearing system that included modification of trash racks that would incorporate wider spacing, modification or removal of wicket gates and turbine pits, and the addition of a gated spillway. A new deadline to meet that set of directives was set for Dec. 31, 2022, Sweeney said in July.
Mead and Hunt began designing a dam modification project, which later came to be known as the water control project, to meet those objectives, Sweeney said.
After consulting with DNR officials about three weeks ago, Sweeney said, it was determined that the new gate configuration, which uses slide gates instead of wicket gates, did not require a trash rack system, which also negated a need for a trash rack clearing system. While that change would save the district money within the overall scope of the project, he said new engineering designs would need to be drafted for inclusion with the grant application, and that would take time.
An operational pad from which cranes and other machinery could operate also will be included within the new design. The pad will allow large debris that might get caught in a boom, designed to catch such things as trees and stumps, to be removed by large equipment, RKLD Commissioner Mark Meyer said.
Meyer described the new modification as “a major milestone,” adding: “It gets rid of the wicket gates and now the trash racks, which were our two biggest problems.”
Sweeney said Thursday he was sure Mead and Hunt, and RKLD, could meet the new application deadline.
The full water control project, as approved by the electors in August, would require grant funding of $400,000, along with $700,000 from the district's Dam Fund, and a borrowing of $1.5 million to be paid back over 10 years at an interest rate of 3%. A full price tag for the project is about $2.27 million.
