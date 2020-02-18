A snow-and-ice mix that fell in Jefferson County mid-evening Monday made for slick roadways and sidewalks Tuesday.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover Tuesday morning on State Highway 106 in the Town of Koshkonong, just west of the Fort Atkinson city limits along the Rock River.
While it was not known whether the weather contributed to the incident, the highway was slick at the time.
Details of the crash, which involved a Ford sport utility vehicle, were unavailable immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.