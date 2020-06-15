Roger Rumppe never thought he’d be hired to teach in his hometown.
Encouraged to call then-high school principal Glenn Lepley, Rumppe thought, “Mr. Lepley will never remember me.”
Two weeks later, on a Thursday, Rumppe got the interview, and by the next Monday, he had the job.
Rumppe has been teaching in Fort Atkinson ever since and he couldn’t be happier. But now the time has come for retirement, and it has felt very strange ending his career in the midst of a pandemic.
Think chemistry, and you think of beakers, labs and impressive reactions as chemicals combine.
After 32 years in the education field, Rumppe faced a new challenge: teaching his subject with no lab, no equipment, no lab partners or materials — just whatever families had on hand and students could safely use in a home environment.
Additionally, it was a high bar for him to adjust to the new technological platforms teachers were required to use to run and manage their classrooms online for the past three months.
“I am not the most computer-literate person,” Rumppe said. “I get by. I never even took a keyboarding class.
“I remember one of the biggest selling points when I started was that the district was going to buy a computer for my classroom,” he added.
Still, he said, you don’t get through 32 years in education without learning to roll with the changes — changes in technology, administration, processes and curriculum.
“You know people will throw new things at you and you have to make them work,” Rumppe said. “It usually happens at the beginning of a school year, though. Fortunately, we were at least able to take a week to plan what online schooling would look like. We didn’t just rush into it in a couple of days’ time like some districts.”
Under the circumstances, Fort Atkinson administrators decided to focus more on enrichment than carrying on the set curriculum for any given subject.
For Rumppe, that meant keeping chemistry classes as “close to home” as possible.
His students learned about the chemistry of dyeing Easter eggs and common chemicals they would encounter on an everyday basis.
“When you think about it, every product they use every day is a chemical,” he said.
Rumppe noted that as the school transitioned to online learning, he was really thankful to be part of a department that worked so well together, generating ideas and cooperating to execute them.
As the forced time away from school extended from weeks into months, Rumppe, like his fellow retirees, realized that he’d be closing out his educational career with this online experience.
That was a little strange, he said.
However, he noted, “We have weathered many tragedies and challenges in my 32 years here. There have been things that made me angry and things that made me think. But one thing is constant: I love my students and I always love the experience of being able to teach them.”
He said that while the pandemic took away what would have been a long season of traditions and final experiences — class trips, retirement parties, the traditional commencement ceremony — the connections he has made through education remain.
He said he carries lots of great memories from throughout his teaching career, from the numerous international trips he led for students — to Costa Rica, Africa, Tahiti, Australia and more — to being inducted this past winter into the Wall of Fame for his accomplishments as the boys’ swim coach for a quarter of a century.
During his time as coach, he helped to guide more than 65 swimmers to state.
Rumppe said that he is proud of all of the great product designs created by his honors students in past years as part of their final project.
“Unfortunately, this group (in 2020) didn’t get to do that,” Rumppe said.
“I couldn’t have imagined when I wished students well on their spring break, that we wouldn’t be coming back, that there would be no end-of-year celebrations or signing yearbooks.
“I feel so bad for this year’s seniors,” he said. “They missed out on so much. No class trip. No senior breakfast. No graduation. I respect the efforts the district has made to make the end of the year special for this year’s graduates, but it just isn’t the same.”
Still, he has had an opportunity for closure of a kind, as driven home by a chance encounter in recent weeks.
“Friday night, a former student who I hadn’t seen in over 25 years had car issues in town and I ended up giving him a ride to Whitewater,” Rumppe said. “Our talk was brief, but we shared with each other as old friends.
“The same evening on the way back to Fort, I got a call from a former student who graduated 10 years ago,” the teacher said. “I sat in my driveway and we talked for over an hour about the adventures that life has brought the two of us.
“As I got out of my car, I realized how rewarding teaching has been and that I’ve had an exceptional career,” Rumppe said. “The most memorable teaching moments are the friendships that you develop with students.
“These connections — that’s what it’s all about,” the teacher said.
In addition, he said, the district’s recent Facebook tributes to retirees have generated a lot of comments from former students he had never expected to hear from again, and he was gratified to learn that some of these people had gone on to enter the field of chemistry.
“Even without a retirement party or all the traditional things, just these few comments acknowledging that I made an impact have provided pretty good closure for me,” Rumppe said.
