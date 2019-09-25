No person shall keep or permit to be kept on his/her premises any wild or vicious animal or poisonous snake or reptile for display or for exhibition purposes unless the same is securely enclosed in a manner to prevent its escape and to keep it from doing injury to any person and the proper department of natural resources permit has been obtained.
That’s Chapter 10, Section 10-9 of the Fort Atkinson Code of Ordinances. It prohibits people from owning poisonous snakes within city limits.
But that doesn’t apply to Rob Cartwright.
The Fort Atkinson man owns a seven-foot-long Colombian red tail boa constrictor named “B.” He frequently can be seen walking downtown along Main Street with B and his white German shepherd puppy, Yeti.
While they might make an odd trio, Cartwright said he thinks Yeti is scarier than the large, nonpoisonous snake. Yeti even made a little girl cry after bounding toward her in a burst of puppy energy during an interview at Jones Park.
Cartwright, 23, also said a snake is a much easier going pet than a puppy.
“(Snakes) are really easy pets,” Cartwright said. “I mean, they’re awesome. As long as you can stay calm and handle them, they’re really no issue. They don’t bark. They don’t (poop) in the house.”
Cartwright has had B for a little more than eight years. He said she’ll probably max out at about 11-12 feet and some boas can live to be 40 years old.
“I’ll probably die before she goes,” Cartwright quipped.
While he appears entirely comfortable with a long snake wrapped around his neck, Cartwright said that wasn’t always the case.
He said he used to be terrified of snakes. Cartwright’s first serpentine encounter came when he was a boy visiting his grandparents in Florida.
He went to jump in their pool and saw what looked like a toy and tried to pick it up. Turns out, it was a baby viper.
“I thought it was a toy, so I went to, like, try and pick it up and then I saw the tongue slither. I was, like, ‘that’s not a toy.’ I went and grabbed my grandpa; it ended up being a baby Viper. So I’m glad I did not grab it because I probably wouldn’t be here right now.”
That fear of snakes lasted until Cartwright was about 13, when a friend of his had a 12-foot Burmese python.
“He kind of just threw one of his largest snakes on me, which at the time was a 12-foot Burmese,” he recalled. “And after that, I saw how relaxed it was. It just sat there around my shoulders, didn’t move, just kind of enjoyed itself being out of the tank, and ever since, I’ve just been hooked.”
Cartwright, who is originally from Marengo, Ill., had to convince his parents to let him get a snake. After they originally said no, he snuck a 10-foot snake into his childhood bedroom.
“My parents were super against me having a snake,” Cartwright said. “I didn’t listen to them, of course. I brought home a 10-foot snake the next day. They didn’t know about it for like the first month-and-a-half.”
Cartwright puts a lot of work into B’s care. He’s currently building a new 60-gallon tank for her once she grows out of her current one. She’s fed a weekly diet of rodents — mostly frozen rats — which allows her to maintain a healthy growth rate.
Cartwright said it’s important to feed snakes outside of their tanks so they don’t associate hands going into the tank with feeding time.
He also — clearly — takes her outside as much as he can so the cold-blooded animal can soak up some much-needed sun. In the winter, he’s got UV bulbs to keep her healthy.
Cartwright has owned several other snakes, but sold most of them when he moved to Fort Atkinson. He kept B because he’s had her the longest and they’ve got a special bond.
“They’re just neat,” Cartwright said of snakes. “Like I said, they’re all different. They all have different personalities.”
Cartwright said he gets a lot of attention when he walks around with B and Yeti. But he welcomes that attention because he wants to educate people about how calm snakes can be.
He noted there was a strange situation when he took B with him to Frostie Freeze. A family came up and asked if they could touch her. But there was one problem: They’d brought a potential meal with them.
“I brought them both to Frostie Freeze the other week and this family was fine with it; the kids came up and asked to see the snake,” Cartwright said. “And I look in his arm, and he’s holding a bunny. I’m, like, you stay over there. That’s going to end bad for everyone.”
The attention the snake brings is fun for both Cartwright and B.
“I’ve let probably 300 people hold her,” Cartwright said. “It’s fun to go out and educate.”
Cartwright said that if people see him, B and Yeti walking down the street, it’s perfectly fine to stop them.
“If you see me out, people are more than welcome to come up and ask questions,” Cartwright said. “If they want to hold her, it’s more than welcome.”
