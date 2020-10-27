JEFFERSON — All of the Jefferson schools went virtual a couple of weeks ago in response to a flurry of COVID-19 cases and the lack of sufficient staff to man all classes during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, a small number of children continue to use the buildings through locally hosted day cares and the schools’ “Safe Access” program.
KidSpace leases space in Sullivan Elementary School and East Elementary School, to provide day care for the children of essential workers who cannot be home during the regular school day to oversee students’ virtual schooling.
While other students have gone virtual, the number of pupils in these day care programs has increased.
Sullivan currently hosts 47 students per day in the day care there, while East hosts 42 students per day. Some of these students are actually coming from other district schools without day care on site, such as West Elementary School and Jefferson Middle School.
In addition, the School District of Jefferson is setting aside a designated space in each school building for children who are at risk, who need vital services relating to their special needs, for those who might not be safe at home, and for those without a reliable internet connection in their homes.
“The need is clearly evident,” said Jefferson Superintendent Mark Rollefson.
This space is run by the district and supervised by staff members, with student participation overseen by the district’s Pupil Services Department.
“From the onset, this has been run very smoothly and safely, with masks and distancing in place and a clear focus on student need,” the superintendent said.
At West Elementary School — the school with the highest percentage of students qualifying for free- and reduced-price lunches in a normal year —54 students are utilizing the building’s “safe-access” space. That accounts for about 20 percent of the school’s population.
At East, 73 students are in the building during the day between “safe-access” participants and KidSpace day-care users. That amounts to about 23 percent of the school’s regular population, but some of the day-care participants actually are coming from other schools, as noted above.
At Sullivan Elementary School, 70 students are accessing the building during this “all-virtual” instruction period, between those participating in the “safe-access” program and the KidSpace participants.
This represents about 40 percent of the student population at that school.
Numbers of “safe-access” participants at Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School are smaller, Rollefson said.
The superintendent noted that the need for students to access the school’s reliable internet service is greater in Sullivan, as the rural area that school serves does not have the same degree of connectivity as many other areas of the district.
