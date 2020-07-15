MADISON — Madison College President Jack Daniels says safety is the No. 1 priority for the upcoming fall semester that begins Aug. 31.
“Our plans are aligned and consistent with local orders and ordinances of the cities and counties we are located in, as well as the State of Wisconsin’s rules and regulations,” Daniels said in his latest State of the College address. “While many of us want our campus return to be back to normal, it will look very different. New safety protocols have been implemented, and we need everyone in our community to commit to a shared responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Daniels said despite the challenges and uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic, Madison College — also known as Madison Area Technical College — is committed to providing an array of high-quality, flexible courses to meet student and industry needs.
“The primary emphasis for all programs, credentials and courses is remote delivery options including online and online live,” he said. “Fall revisions continue daily, but we anticipate approximately 70 percent of our courses to be offered in remote formats. For programs, credentials and courses that require some in-person instruction, the focus is on hybrid delivery (a combination of online and in-person). Fully in-person classes will be extremely limited to targeted occupational programs.”
Daniels added that in-person instruction is scheduled to wrap up by Thanksgiving wherever possible, with the remainder of the semester completed online.
Because online access might be limited for some students, Daniels said the college will again be loaning laptop computers and WiFi hotspots at no cost during the fall semester.
“Our faculty are sensitized and forthright in engaging students in modes of learning that many have had no experience in and our librarians are also available via chat, text, email and phone to assist with technology and remote learning needs,” he said.
Daniels also said the credit/no-credit option that was offered this past spring and summer to students will be available again this fall.
