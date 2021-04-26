JEFFERSON - It's been a busy spring for Jefferson High School senior Valorie Schamens - competing in the alternate fall golf season, qualifying for state in both music and in the regular forensics competition, and being named Class of 2021 salutatorian.
Now she has placed in the top five in the state in a separate individual forensics competition in her category, Serious Solo Acting.
It's an honor that reflects years of study and practice, close attention to detail, impact, culture and accent.
As one of Jefferson High School's two four-year forensics veterans, Schamens earned the opportunity to take part in the separate individual forensics competition.
That's on top of the regular forensics tournaments which everyone on the forensics team has the opportunity to participate in.
Jefferson High School Forensics coach Kathryn Steib explained that the school participates in tournaments through two organizations: The WHSFA (Wisconsin High School Forensics Association) and the WFCA (Wisconsin Forensics Coaches Association).
The WHSFA has three levels of competition; students advance (or don’t advance) from subdistrict through district, and for the top qualifiers, on to state.
"At each festival, students strive to give their best performance," Steib said, explaining that in the WHSFA competition, students earn scores out of a possible 25 points. Those with high scores at the state level also qualify for medals.
"Students who score a 25 at WHSFA state earn a gold medal. Valorie Schamens earned a perfect score at state as a freshman and sophomore. Sadly, the pandemic wiped last year's regular state competition off the calendar, although Schamens again qualified for the state level before everything was shut down.
This year, Schamens earned a 24 (silver medal) at the live virtual state competition, being marked down one point due to glitches in the recording which made it impossible to hear her entire piece.
In contrast, the WFCA hosts one statewide tournament each spring, with students being placed individually from that field of top-level forensics participants.
This year, 62 teams from across the state competed in the WFCA tournament, which also took place virtually.
Schamens and Jefferson's other four-year forensics team member, Laura Traver, earned the opportunity to go.
In this tournament, Steib said, students compete against others in their categories to advance to semi-finals and finals. Students are ranked 1 (best) to 5 (worst) in each round.
During preliminary rounds, three judges rank students. In semi-finals, three additional judges evaluate students; in finals, five judges evaluate students.
After three rounds of judging, Schamens wound up placing fifth in the state in her category of Solo Serious Acting, earning her an individual trophy as well as a plaque which stays with Jefferson High School.
Schamens has always chosen challenging pieces that offer a window on a different experience, something of world-wide impact.
In her freshman year, Schamens performed excerpts from "The Diary of Anne Frank," and as a sophomore, she chose "Frankenstein," the original novel, not any of the campy pop-culture remakes.
Last year, she advanced to state with the piece "Night Mother," a conversation between a mother and daughter after the daughter has announced her intentions to die by suicide.
This year, Schamens competed in both the WHSFA and the WFCA tournaments with the piece "Dear World," by Bana al-Abed.
Schamens said the piece is taken from the Syrian writer's autobiography set during the Syrian Civil War and is told in the character of Bana's 7-year-old self, with a short section from the perspective of an older woman who is watching her child die.
Competing virtually was a little different than the lively tournament atmosphere of past years, Schamens said, noting that she missed the opportunity to hear pieces performed by other students from around the state.
But the Jefferson student was thankful to be able to perform in any format during this pandemic year.
To re-create the live competition atmosphere, Schamens said she recorded her piece in the choir room with a live audience of five people in attendance.
That recording - the sole performance which would be judged by a total of 11 people at the WFCA individual tournament - was the culmination of months of work.
Schamens said she is always on the lookout for relevant pieces, wanting to choose a selection that would be thought-provoking and raise public awareness, rather than just being fun to perform.
She did a tremendous amount of reading just to find a piece that spoke to her, but the autobiography by al-Abed had everything she was looking for.
Once Schamens had cut her selection to the right length and memorized the text, she took her performance up a notch by listening to numerous recordings by the author, trying to capture her accent and intonation.
Schamens said she has always had an interest in drama, especially serious acting, and forensics has offered her a chance to play some really impactful characters.
The experience of performing solo has also given her confidence that will serve her well into her future, Schamens said.
The Jefferson student does not intend to go into theater as a career - rather, she hopes to become a biomedical engineer - but she said she believes she'll always make time for drama at least on the community level.
"I've learned a lot through forensics," Schamens said, noting that the experience has taught her confidence, perseverance and the idea of constant improvement.
Along the way, Schamens said, Steib has been an incredible coach, challenging students, holding members to a high standard and providing opportunities for excellence.
For her part, Steib said that Schamens' accomplishment is laudable.
"This is an extremely competitive tournament with some of the best forensics students in Wisconsin," the coach said. "Valorie’s accomplishment represents four years of careful piece selection, writing introductions, cutting, practicing, and polishing.
She said that the Jefferson forensics program will miss Schamens' leadership and example in the future, along with that of her fellow four-year-member Laura Traver, who also put forth great effort.
Steib gave a final shout out to the eight Jefferson High School forensics students who qualified for the WHSFA state tournament, including Traver in demonstration speaking; sophomore Ryan Peterson in farrago; senior Nora Wichman in informative speech; senior Francis Watson in Moments in History speech; sophomore Rowan Wilson in prose reading; senior Cameron Patterson in serious solo acting; and senior Jordan Kolehouse in special occasion speech.
