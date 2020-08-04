JEFFERSON — Facing a school start unlike any other, incoming Jefferson High School senior Valorie Schamens has turned her attention to fostering healthier options for younger pupils by enabling outdoor classrooms.
Schamens is seeking help from the public as she embarks on her culminating project for her Girl Scout Gold Award, the equivalent of an Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouting.
Schamens, who is entering her 13th year in Girl Scouts, is an alumna of West Elementary School.
“I knew I was going to focus my community service project on the kids of the community,” the Jefferson teen said.
Schamens contacted School District of Jefferson Superintendent Mark Rollefson, who directed her to the elementary school principals in the district to help guide her to a project that would best serve local students.
“With COVID-19 hitting our community hard, one solution to maintaining social distancing at our schools is creating outdoor classrooms,” Schamens said.
In fact, medical professionals are advising that due to the way COVID-19 is known to spread indoors, one of the best ways to minimize the risk while maintaining face-to-face instruction is to take classes outside.
Schamens did a lot of research on what it would take to set up an outdoor classroom at the elementary level, finding that the practice has all kinds of benefits over and above the reduced risk of disease spread.
It allows for increased physical activity, healthy interaction and engagement with the natural world, mood-boosting sunshine and fresh air, and the opportunity for hands-on, experiential learning, among other benefits.
To facilitate local teachers taking their classes outdoors, Schamens decided to put together individual outdoor learning kits for students.
These would include a durable bag, clipboard, pen, pencil, eraser, a small portable pencil sharpener and a waterproof “sit-upon.”
“I talked to (West Elementary School principal) Mike Howard last week and got the go-ahead,” Schamens said.
“It will cost $4,000 to supply all three of the district’s elementary schools,” she said. “My goal is to reach half of the students, or about 350 students, which would cost just over $1,500.”
Schamens plans to collect donations and buy additional supplies to fill out the kits.
She’s looking for donors who are willing to sponsor an individual bag for $5, a classroom set of outdoor learning kits for $150, or a full grade for $700.
Monetary donations, via check, may be sent to West Elementary School, 900 Milwaukee St., Jefferson WI 53549.
Checks should be to written out to the School District of Jefferson (or SDOJ for short), with “Outdoor Classroom” in the memo.
Schamens is also working on getting a drop box for donated supplies set up somewhere in the community.
“I hope to have raised the needed funds and collected the needed supplies by Aug. 21,” Schamens said.
The idea is to get the classroom kits into the local schools in time for the start of face-to-face instruction, now slated for Sept. 3 and 4.
Should the Jefferson schools pivot to all-virtual instruction before the start of the school year, Schamens said, she hopes to have the outdoor classroom kits ready to go when students return to in-person instruction.
