After a pandemic hiatus, Barrie Elementary School again hosted the regional Interpretive Reading competition for 2022.
The event is aimed at helping students develop reading competency and fluency, develop a dynamic reading style, and gain self-confidence while gaining a greater appreciation of a piece of literature.
Students select what they will read, choosing a book or portion of a book that they will enjoy sharing, anything from a simple children's picture book to a complex historical selection rooted in another culture.
The event, which took place March 5, included eight schools in total, with finalists at every grade level who had already made it to the top level of local competition in their their own schools and grades.
Participants came from both public and parochial schools in Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek and Palmyra.
At the first-grade level, qualifiers included Gwendolyn Cheek of Barrie Elementary School in Fort Atkinson; Harper Foelker of East Elementary School in Jefferson; Ella Hansen of Rockwell Elementary in Fort Atkinson; Hank Kampa from Sullivan Elementary School in the Jefferson district; Emma Peardon from Eagle Elementary School in the Palmyra-Eagle district; Olivia Poltrock of Johnson Creek, and Amelia Staller of Our Redeemer Lutheran.
Out of all of first-graders, Poltrock won first-place.
At the second-grade level, qualifiers included Evelyn Corey of Eagle Elementary; Cadence Filer of West Elementary School in Jefferson; Charlie Fortney of Barrie; Hannah Maron of East; Kylie Murphy of Our Redeemer; Payton Ruhnke of Rockwell Elementary; Gabe Schnuelle of Sullivan; and Teagan Tracy of Johnson Creek.
Of these students, Maron topped the list of second-graders in terms of scores.
Third-grade qualifiers included Ali Hernandez of East, Adi Howie of Sullivan, Braquel Hunsicker of Barrie, Ava Kammer of West, Adrianna Plantiko of Eagle, Delaney Riddell of Rockwell, Caleb Scott of Our Redeemer, and Charli Wendt of Johnson Creek.
Riddell won the top prize for the third-graders.
Fourth-grade qualifiers included Caitlyn Drake of West, Addison Edwards of Barrie, Zoey Epping of Our Redeemer, Dominick Klotz of East, Hattie Moulding of Johnson Creek, Lottie Riemenschneider of Sullivan, and Avelina Tischer of Eagle.
Of these students, Klotz won first-place.
Fifth- and sixth-grade participants competed in the same category.
These qualifiers included Trygg Boucher of East, Anna Dudzek of Rockwell, Anderson Dunford of Barrie, Alexis Lipshetz of West, Mila Sockrider of Eagle, Davis Staller of Our Redeemer and Jackson Wetherell of Sullivan.
Staller emerged as the fifth/sixth-grade winner.
