It was a bright, but nippy Thursday afternoon as three members of the Riverwalk Plaza Holiday Tree Committee arrived to decorate the second-ever community tree at Riverwalk Plaza.
Melissa Willkomm arrived with several boxes of handmade ornaments, about 100 in all, she said. The director of operations with the Badgerland After School Enrichment program (BASE), she said her students each month choose a community service project. The ornaments were their project in November.
Greg Klug arrived carrying a ladder. He and committee member John Kutz had installed the tree the day before, and wrapped it in lights donated last year by Ace Hardware.
At 14 feet tall this year, Klug said he knew a ladder would come in handy. Last year’s tree, the first community tree ever, Willkomm said, was smaller at 10 feet tall.
Mary Beth Klietz arrived with details about the upcoming tree-lighting event scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m., with caroling slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Last year, an a cappella group called A Matter of FACT (Fort Atkinson Community Theater), of which Klietz is a member, led the community caroling. This year, Klietz said, adhering to COVID-19 precautions, the 20-member, volunteer group had not been able to practice, and, therefore, was unable to perform.
She planned instead to set up a karaoke machine, loaded with several holiday songs and lyrics so those in attendance at the tree-lighting event could sing along.
A limited number of free cookies will be available to Saturday’s participants, donated by the Fort Atkinson Subway, Klietz said, and hot cocoa and coffee will be available for purchase from a cart hosted by Beauty and the Bean.
The group that came together to form the Riverwalk Plaza Holiday Tree Committee last year mostly was members of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Project LEAD group, Klietz said. A sign at the plaza defines the program as “a comprehensive leadership program that fosters community involvements and helps make Fort Atkinson a great place to live, work and play.”
A vision for the plaza, according to the sign, is to provide the community with “an area for incidental and purposeful interaction among patrons.”
The plaza was completed in 2018.
“Before last year, we never had a holiday tree in Fort Atkinson,” Willkomm said. “Last year was the first one. Fort Healthcare, they do their Love Light tree and that’s a beautiful tradition, but we wanted to bring something beautiful to this space.”
The tree and the event planned for Saturday are a collaborative effort that will bring something beautiful for the holidays, she added.
Describing the holiday tree committee, she said: “We all did Project LEAD, so we were part of the fundraising effort for this (plaza) and it is nice to see it stay alive.”
Last year, Willkomm said, about 30 people attended the first tree-lighting event. The weather was a factor. There was rain, sleet and snow.
On Saturday, the group expects better weather, they said. Thursday’s three tree decorators — Willkomm, Klug and Klietz — each expressed their hope that the community tree at the plaza will become a Fort Atkinson holiday tradition.
“I definitely hope to see the event grow, and I think it will grow as we add more things,” Willkomm said.
“A lot of us live in Fort and we are raising our kids here, so we have a pretty vested interest in making things happen for our kids and families,” she added.
Klietz said she has lived in Fort Atkinson for 26 years.
“I love being a part of the community and helping out,” she said. “I love Fort Atkinson. It is the perfect place for families and businesses; it is just a beautiful place to live.”
Klug noted the enjoyment he gets from volunteering with community organizations.
“I joined Kiwanis after Project LEAD, and I enjoy helping with BASE. It’s a warm and giving community, and it is nice to be involved,” Klug said, adding: “I hope people will get some pleasure out of what we are still trying to accomplish in spite of what’s going on with COVID. I hope a nice tree in the middle of town will bring some joy to people’s lives.”
