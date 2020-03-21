JEFFERSON — A second person in Jefferson County has tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said Saturday.
Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, was informed of the test results about mid-afternoon Saturday. She was unable to provide any details due to privacy laws and the fact that the person still was being interviewed by one of her public nurses.
Thus far, more than 30 people in the county have been tested and all but two have come back with negative results.
Scott said that people who believe they have symptoms of the coronavirus should contact their medical provider by telephone. (Of course, if they are experiencing severe symptoms or need immediate help, they should call 911.)
The medical provider will assess whether the caller needs to be tested.
“There are criteria for testing or not testing,” Scott said. “That is why it is really important to talk to your medical provider.”
If a test is given, it is sent to one of the laboratories in the state that has been identified as a test site.
“When a test is done, it is entered into the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System,” Scott said, noting that WEDSS is a secure, web-based system designed to facilitate the reporting, investigation and surveillance of communicable diseases in the state.
On it is the information gathered by the medical providers.
She pointed out that WEDSS is absolutely secure and confidential.
“Only the people in need of that information are allowed on it; it is strictly confidential,” Scott said. “That is why we only give out a person’s county of residence.”
If the circumstances call for more information to be shared, that would be decided on a case-by-case basis.
Meanwhile, the county’s public health nurses — who, along with Scott, are on call during nights and weekends — frequently check WEDSS for updates.
“The person who had a test is a PUI, or person under investigation,” the health officer noted. “Our staff will see them in the WEDSS and they will follow up with that person according to the risk.
“We look at the circumstances and if we need to do further intervention, we will,” Scott added.
If the person is being tested, he or she is quarantined for 14 days. As of now, the public health nurses still call them.
“When I get a call for a positive lab result, it gets assigned to one of our nurses on call who is specially trained to do follow up. They contact the person diagnosed with COVID-19,” Scott explained.
“The nurses also contact the person who tests negative and, depending on the circumstances, will let them know when they can be released from quarantine.”
Persons who test negative still must be quarantined for 14 days due to the exposure.
Scott said finding out who a person who tested positive for coronavirus has been associating with is extremely important.
“We do contact tracing,” she said. “We find out where they’ve been and when their symptoms started and go back to the time when they most likely had been exposed. Have they been at work? Have they traveled somewhere? Our nurses will contact all of the person’s contacts by phone. It could be a lot of people.
“Rest assured, if they have been exposed, they will be notified about it. We will let them know,” Scott added.
Fort HealthCare has loaned the Jefferson County Health Department two idled school nurses to help out, although they are not WEDSS-trained and thus are doing other tasks.
Scott said that while busy, her staff has been able to keep up and the public has been cooperative.
“We’ve only had two cases and, so far, people have been extremely cooperative in letting us know where they’ve been and who they’ve been with,” she said.
She emphasized that her department is working only with people who live in Jefferson County, not those who work or attend school here but reside elsewhere.
“The same thing is happening in the county where they live. So they are followed by the county of residence regardless of where they were tested,” Scott said.
Around the state, there are 281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.
Saturday’s number of confirmed cases is up from the 206 reported on Friday. More than 4,600 people have tested negative in the state as of Saturday afternoon.
The latest death, in Milwaukee County, was confirmed Saturday morning by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. A 69-year-old man died from complications related to the virus.
He had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been hospitalized for several days before he died. He had several major health issues and came to a hospital for shortness of breath on March 14.The man is not from Wisconsin, the Journal Sentinel reported, but he has family in the area.
Earlier this week, a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County, a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County and a 66-year-old man from Milwaukee County died.
The Ozaukee County man was Robert Blackbird, identified by his family, who was tested and confirmed positive for coronavirus after he died.
He was living at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton.
Officials said Blackbird did not have any symptoms before that.
Since then, four additional people have tested positive at the facility. Three are in the same memory care unit as the man who died, and one caregiver, as well.
The health department and CEO of the facility said they are checking employees’ temperatures and symptoms at the door and asking anyone who feels ill to stay home.
