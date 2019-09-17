OCONOMOWOC — State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald today announced that he will be running for the 5th Congressional District seat being vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.
Sen. Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, is 25-year legislative veteran and longtime leader of the Senate Republican caucus who represents the 13th Senate District, which includes a portion of Jefferson County.
“Washington is a mess," Fitzgerald said. "For too long, liberals and the elite have ignored the needs of working-class people. President Trump has made tremendous strides in fixing the D.C. dysfunction, but he needs more help. In Wisconsin, we know how to fix broken government and put taxpayers back in charge.
“Congressman Sensenbrenner spent decades advocating for conservative ideals in Washington, D.C.," he continued. "The residents of the 5th Congressional District deserve another strong conservative voice continuing to represent their interests in our nation’s capital. Today, I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Congress to be that conservative voice for Wisconsin’s 5th."
He noted that as Senate Majority Leader, he "fought for conservative principles like Act 10, Right to Work, and tax reform.
"As the author of Wisconsin’s partial-birth abortion ban, I’ve been on the front lines of legislative battles to protect the unborn," Fitzgerald continued. "I haven’t just talked about conservative principles, I’ve lived them, and I’ve helped to make them a reality here in Wisconsin."
Fitzgerald is a longtime resident of Juneau, where he owns a small horse farm with his wife, Lisa. A retired lieutenant colonel in the Wisconsin Army Reserve, he is a former newspaper publisher and small business owner, a member of the Republican Party of Dodge County, and an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks.
Longtime Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner will not be seeking re-election in 2020.
The 76-year-old Sensenbrenner is retiring from Congress in January 2021, at the end of his current term.
Sensenbrenner has served in Congress for 40 years, at first representing southeastern Wisconsin, including Jefferson County, in District 9 from 1979-2003 and since in District 5. Before, that he served 10 years in the Wisconsin Legislature.
Toward the end of next year, Sensenbrenner will surpass former Democratic congressman Dave Obey as the longest serving member of Congress ever from Wisconsin — at 42 years.
He served six years as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, where his best-known accomplishment was the USA Patriot Act that was passed after the Sept. 11, 2011 attacks, and then modified in later years. He had his hand in numerous other issues that came through that committee, including Voting Rights Act. While compiling a very conservative voting record, he also worked across the aisle with liberal Democrats on some issues, including civil liberties.
Sensenbrenner also served four years as chairman of the Science Committee and was one of the House “managers” in the impeachment of Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998
