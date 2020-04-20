For a rural Fort Atkinson woman and her team of dedicated volunteers, stitching together facemasks truly is a labor of love and a selfless commitment to help safeguard the community from the coronavirus.
Toni Whitley, along with her husband, Dannie — proprietors of Two Pistols Trading Post and Antique Mall at N2385 County Highway N, Fort Atkinson — started making cloth facemasks three weeks ago after receiving a call asking if Toni could sew a couple of masks. That person, in turn, invited her to join their larger group of women making facemasks.
“I did, but it seemed like there were too many chiefs and not enough Indians,” Whitley said matter-of-factly of the group. “So, I then decided I was going to try to conquer Jefferson County (making facemasks) by myself. I’m a very passionate person.”
After two or three days of sewing by herself, she enlisted the help of her friend, Laurie Miller, owner of Nesting Instincts, a consignment shop in Sullivan. And the core group just mushroomed in size from there.
“You’ve got a lot of people here that are out of work, and their shops have closed down and zero income — all helping us (make facemasks),” Whitley said, noting that their group now consists of 26-plus members. “And then my sister comes from Illinois every weekend and she’ll stand at the counter and cut, cut, cut (fabric) and cook.”
Everyone from throughout the area has donated fabric, she said, observing there are so many quilters in this part of the country.
“And they have gone way out of their way to donate us random boxes of thread and fabric,” Whitley said. “But most women quilt for women, so there’s not a lot of men’s fabric.”
Nevertheless, just last week, she said, she went to Walmart and spent $175 from donations on additional fabric. Additionally, she has spent $355 on elastic at Kari’s Sew Unique Quilt Shop in Whitewater.
“And then I had another lady generously drop me off three huge rolls of elastic, so that’s about another $250 she just dropped off, and she went home to go pick out men’s fabric for us,” Whitley said.
And while the facemasks are stitched together with love, they certainly are not sewn by hand — time-saving sewing machines, both modern and antique, are employed in the process.
“A couple of (volunteers) have dropped out because their sewing machines broke, so we pleaded for sewing machines to get donated to us, and they (machines) swarmed us.”
A lot of those sewing machines are really old and missing parts, she said, adding that the volunteers don’t know how to fix them.
“So, they’re kind of just sitting aside,” Whitley said. “But we have had two generous donations of brand-new machines still in the box.”
While all the facemasks that she and her group make are given to people free of charge, monetary donations greatly are appreciated.
“We are having to replenish our stock in merchandise and materials,” Whitley said. “So, we’ve ordered just in this last week, ourselves, probably $600 worth of merchandise to continue making (masks).
“But the cash donations from the larger companies, especially, helps,” she pointed out. “And we’ve even got individuals that come up for one mask and leave us $20.”
Others are generous to a fault. Recently, an older lady who didn’t even want a mask took one at Whitley’s insistence and then left her a check for $100.
“We’re trying to get to everybody (who needs a facemask),” Whitley emphasized, noting that she handles special orders herself. “Critical people are first, and in my opinion, critical people are sick, work in nursing, are a front-line worker — our sheriff deputies, police and firefighters — and then any essential worker and especially people with a compromised immune system like I have myself.”
As Miller cuts and arranges fabric, Whitley, at the sewing machine, can complete stitching a facemask in as little as five minutes. And her door always is open to anyone in need.
“So, if you pull up (to the house) and you need a mask and I don’t have one, I will make you one,” Whitley, who bubbles with enthusiasm and energy, said. “I don’t turn people away.”
About a month ago, to help make ends meet, she started a front-porch pickup at their home for products sold in their adjacent antique mall.
“I wanted to stay open because I have to make my payments on the farm — I still have payments to make, bills to pay and I have three grandkids in the house to feed,” Whitley said, noting her husband, a mechanic at a Jefferson concrete plant, has had his hours cut back due to the pandemic. “So, we’re not fortunate like a lot of people who have savings and stuff, but we’ll get by.”
Five persons, she said, are living in their tiny, cramped home. And while the housework gets neglected, the facemask-making goes on full steam.
“This is not a great time to take on more (facemask orders), but we had to — there’s such a need,” Whitley stated.
As of mid-April, Whitley estimated, she and her team of volunteers had turned out at least 3,000 facemasks — a number that soon will stand at 4,000.
And yet, true to her motto, she said, they only make “one mask at a time.”
“I came up with that (motto) almost on day one,” Whitley recalled. “I can only make one mask at a time. And I have not set myself a personal goal because I’m very hard on myself — I’m my worst critic.”
She said she knew that if she set a too high goal for herself and then fell short, it would hurt her.
“And I’ve told everybody since day one around here: Don’t say ‘I’m going to wake up and make 50 masks today,’ because if you only make 49, you’re going to be upset with yourself,” Whitley said. “So, tell yourself all the time, all day long, ‘one mask at a time’ and that’s OK. That’s one more mask to a person who needs it.”
And those masks are not just one-size-fits-all. In fact, there are facemasks sized to fit babies, infants and teenagers, to medium, large and extra-large for adult men and women.
Additionally, the facemasks can be sized properly through use of an extender, made with 3-D printers, which are a piece of plastic that hooks behind one’s head, enabling the masks to be adjusted either more loosely or snug to fit each wearer appropriately.
“They hook on the ear and go around your head, so the people who are moving around — like the first responders and police officers — don’t have to worry about them (facemasks) falling off their ears,” Miller explained.
However, the masks, which can be washed, are not hospital regulation-type masks.
“We are not using pockets and we’re not using the wire nose pieces,” Whitley said, “because that takes a lot more professional sewers. Another group (Tailor Made Sewing Studio in downtown Fort Atkinson) is taking care of all of the hospitals’ and all the doctors’ needs. We are trying to take care of everybody else.”
Moreover, she said, she and her volunteers have a nonstop order request for facemasks from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, so every other day, they send between 25 and 50 masks to the department. They also have sent batches of masks to the Fort Atkinson police and fire departments, trucking companies and postal workers, as well.
“I am willing to make (masks) for anybody that reaches out to us,” Whitley said, noting there sometimes is a waiting list of up to four days. “And we do make deliveries to critical people and shut-ins (across Jefferson County). If you can’t come to us, we’ll bring one (a facemask) to you.”
Occasionally, some of the volunteers need to take a break from the daily demands of sewing facemasks.
“When you’ve reached your point (of exhaustion), you know,” Whitley stated. “And it’s good that they can take some time off. I think I reached my point a couple days ago, and I just shut my machine off and I went into the other room to relax).”
Nevertheless, she said, she and her volunteers plan to continue making facemasks until there no longer is a need.
“As long as we have donations coming in and as long as people are helping support us — even after we open our (antique) shop back up — we’ll still make masks if there’s a need,” Whitley stated. “We know that (New York Gov. Andrew) Cuomo just is now fighting about making it mandatory that everybody wear a mask, period!”
People who are out and about in public, she insisted, should be wearing a facemask while the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
“I honestly would plead to the public, if you’re an essential worker, wear a darn mask,” Whitley said. “Even if it’s just an accidental cough or an accidental sneeze — you may not be sick with the virus, but … cover up.”
And although she is seeing a slight decrease in demand for their facemasks, she urged the public to remain vigilant in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s tapered a little bit because I think people are getting comfortable, but they’re not understanding what the whole gamut of this (crisis) is,” Whitley said. “China just started with their second surge of this virus, so it’s going to hit us all again in about three to four months.”
Whitley said that on occasion, she feels overwhelmed and tears start to flow. But her resolve, and that of her volunteers, to do what’s best for the greater good transcends any momentary emotion she’s feeling.
“We do it because we want to make people safe,” Whitley said. “We’re a family first-based family. Our hearts are ‘in it to win it’ for this community.”
Miller concurred, lauding all the volunteers for their combined, selfless and tireless efforts.
“They (volunteers) are amazing,” she exclaimed. “Everything these guys do is with incredible integrity. And working with Toni and Dannie is the experience of my life. They’re awesome. They kick butt and make you smile at the same time.”
Whitley laughed.
“I’m not one to lay down and get my nails done and my hair done — I’m just pretty plain Jane,’ she acknowledged. “I’ve been hard-core most of my life. And I love life. We live hard, we play hard.”
And her love of life extends to her customers as well.
“Everybody that comes onto our property is (considered) family, even if it’s just for five minutes,” Whitley concluded. “When people come into my store, I usually greet them with a hug. But now, it’s an elbow-bump.”
