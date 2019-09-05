WHITEWATER — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has relocated Mark R. Taber to 13048 E. Pioneer Road, Whitewater, on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Taber was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child on Jan. 14, 1991. The child victims were a male
and female whom Taber knew.
While placed at Pioneer Road, the conditions of Taber’s supervision include, but are not limited to having no unsupervised contact with minors; no patronizing taverns, bars, or liquor stores; no contact with victims; and no consumption of alcohol or drugs. He must comply with supervised release rules, the requirements of lifetime Sex Offender Registration and requirements of lifetime GPS.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that it is not responsible for the placement of this sex offender in any manner; however, by law, it is required to provide public notice. For further information regarding the placement of this offender, contact the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at (608) 301-9812.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.