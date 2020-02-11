Good Morning,

It's Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2019 and this is what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1. A Johnson Creek High School student and her mother allege the district failed to adequately protect the girl from sexual harassment.

Eventually, the mother went to the Jefferson County Circuit Court to obtain a restraining order against the 14-year-old boy accused of targeting multiple girls in the district.

In one instance, the boy exposed his genitals to the girl while on a school bus.

2. Fort Atkinson Middle School has a new principal.

Matthew Wolf was named the principal after previous office holder, Dr. Robert Abbott, was promoted to district administrator last week.

3. A Lake Mills man won $350,000 playing the lottery.

Jim Yandre of Lake Mills hit the $350,000 SuperCash! top prize in the Wednesday, Jan. 29 drawing.

Yandre has been playing the same meaningful numbers for the past 30 years, representing his late wife and children's birthdays.

4. Fort residents, former Brewer Jose Mieses and his wife, Whitney Townsend , helped rebuilt Mieses' old school in the Dominican Republic.

Townsend said it was so rewarding to see her husband “light up” as he reconnected with his old neighborhood.

“His entire family lives on one street. It seemed everyone I met was a cousin of some sort,” Townsend said.

She said the students were clearly overjoyed to meet a local “success story” and hear about his experience.

In Sports,

Area schools were in action this weekend in prep boys basketball.

State, Nation & World

Ap Evers signs off on National Guard improvement plan

Photo of the Day: Polar Plunge