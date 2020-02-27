Good Morning,

It's Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 and this is what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1: Multiple people are dead after a gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee.

The incident occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as "Miller Valley," a reference to the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.

2: A former sheriff's deputy already facing burglary charges was caught on security camera Monday at another home.

Janelle Gericke had another burglary charge and a felony bail jumping charge added to her case.

In court Wednesday, a cash bond was set at $2,000 and she was put under GPS monitoring.

In Sports,

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament begins Wednesday for UW-W.

The Warhawks face off against UW-Oshkosh as they attempt to win a sweep of the regular season and tournament titles.

In WIAA Division 2 girls basketball, Jefferson defeated rival Fort Atkinson 51-40 in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday night at Jefferson High School.

“Our girls battled back,” Fort Atkinson head coach Michael Rajsich said. “We were down 18-2. It was probably the worst start we could have had. Anna (Schoenike) got two quick fouls and Tyla (Staude) got injured. But we settled in and found a way to claw back. Really proud of the effort.”

Up next for Jefferson is a regional semifinal at Elkhorn Friday at 7 p.m.

