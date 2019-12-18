JEFFERSON — Six young women will be competing for the title of Jefferson County’s 2020 “Fairest of the Fair.
With recent changes to the “Fairest” program and excitement instilled by current Fairest of the Fair Libby Knoebel, county officials announced Wednesday that the 2020 fair will be well represented.
Applications for the position opened in October and closed on Dec. 9. The Jefferson County Fair Park office received six applications from young women who have been active in agriculture and the fair their entire lives. They are: Anna Evenson, Cambridge; Brianna Klausch, Watertown;, Katherine Novak, Sullivan; Mia Schroeder, Lake Mills; Kristin Stair, Watertown;and Janelle Wenzel of Sullivan.
“To have six girls apply after not holding a competition in 2019 is awesome,” said Micheala Slind, marketing specialist for Jefferson County Fair Park, who has been organizing these changes to the “Fairest” program. “I am so excited to meet these young women and work with them throughout the competition. I hope that they look back at these next couple of months as a time when they developed strong friendships and an attitude of support and encouragement for one another.”
Throughout the next two months, the contestants will participate in a couple rounds of interviews, prepare an individual presentation, develop a 30-second radio spot and complete the competition with another interview and final question at the crowning.
The crowning will be held in conjunction with a professional development workshop that is open to all youth ages 14-plus in Jefferson County on Feb. 15, 2020, at the Fair Park. Starting at 12:30 p.m., the workshop will provide education to the youth on topics from radio advertising to building a resume, as well as feature from a panel of past agriculture ambassadors to learn more about opportunities outside of Jefferson County.
The workshop portion of the day will wrap up around 3:30 p.m. Starting at 5:30 p.m. that day, contestants will welcome their families and supporters of the “Fairest of the Fair” program to a dinner and to watch the final elements of the competition before the 2020 Jefferson County “Fairest of the Fair” will be crowned.
“We welcome anyone from the public to attend the dinner and crowning gala,” said Slind, adding that more information about the gala is available by calling the Fair Park office at (920) 674-7148.
After the new “Fairest” is crowned, she will reign for the entirety of 2020 and compete in January of 2021 for the title of Wisconsin State “Fairest of the Fair.” During the year, she will attend parades and the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, and help promote agriculture and the Jefferson County Fair.
For “Fairest of the Fair” appearance requests, please contact the Fair Park Office.
