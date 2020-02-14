Good Morning,

It's Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 and this is what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1: The 2020 presidential campaign is underway, 60 years after then-candidate John F. Kennedy stopped in Fort.

Saturday marks 60 years since Kennedy traveled to Fort Atkinson. He came to show the Democratic Party that a Roman Catholic could draw the votes needed to win. And both Republicans and Democrats turned out to shake his hand.

2: A Fort Atkinson man is facing multiple charges after his pick-up truck hit a Deerfield school bus Wednesday.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, a southbound pick-up truck operated by William A. Kaplan, 40, of Fort Atkinson, struck a northbound Deerfield Rite-Way school bus head-on shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at State Highway 73 and Koshkonong Road in the Town of Christiana.

Kaplan, who was admitted to a local hospital, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, as a third offense, and misdemeanor bailjumping. He also received a number of traffic citations.

3: Fort Atkinson is holding its second of three zoning code update meetings next week.

The meeting will focus on key policy decisions made in the draft zoning code, as well as measures such as parking, building design, landscaping and signage that have been addressed in the draft.

The update has been a multi-year effort to make Fort Atkinson’s zoning code more modern.

In Sports,

Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Ryan Gerber describes the four-year careers of Sawyer Brandenburg and Tristin Trevino as a rollercoaster. Along the way, Brandenburg and Trevino have made themselves fringe candidates to qualify for state and helped the head coach reach second all time in career wins as a head coach.

