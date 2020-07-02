SULLIVAN — Jody Smithback’s journey as a teacher has taken her around the globe, but she spent her last quarter before retirement in the virtual world, teaching online for Sullivan Elementary School.
“This transition to virtual learning has been so weird, so unusual, so strange,” the longtime teacher said.
“We went away for spring break, and then we never came back. I never got to see my kids in the classroom again,” she added.
When she started the 2019-20 school year, Smithback knew this was going to be her final year teaching.
Though she marked a quarter-century at Sullivan Elementary, Smithback actually taught for some time before coming to the Jefferson schools. She has spent a total of 37 years in education.
“When I first graduated from college, my husband and I were both looking for teaching jobs, but at that time, there were about 500 applicants for every open position,” Smithback recalled.
So they seized on an opportunity to teach internationally in Cartageña, Columbia, providing an American-style education to students in that Central American country.
They returned to the U.S. some time later to take jobs in Texas, but always planned to move back to Wisconsin, as Smithback was from Crivitz and her husband was from Cambridge.
Smithback’s husband found a job in his hometown and they settled there, with Smithback taking a year off to care for their twin daughters. Then she got a call from Dan Wenkman, the Sullivan principal at the time.
She answered the call, teaching one year of kindergarten at Sullivan before settling in as a fourth-grade teacher. Depending on the number of students at each grade level, Smithback also has taught in third/fourth-grade multiage classrooms.
Smithback said Sullivan has been a perfect fit, with its tight-knit community, involved parents and accomplished student body.
The half-hour drive to and from her home in Cambridge on each end of the school day provided a nice time to rev up for the school day on the front end and wind down at the end of the day.
Through the years, Smithback said, she’s built up some great memories with her classes.
Among the highlights, she mentioned an Invention Convention she started in which students have to find an answer to a real-world problem and build a mechanism to address that need. Traditionally, parents would come in to see all the creations, and Smithback would put together a video showcasing everyone’s inventions.
At one point, one of her videos fell into the hands of Jimmy Fallon, and his television show reached out to Smithback, asking to interview a couple of her students.
Among the interviewees was Colton Krause, son of the current Sullivan principal, Nikki Krause.
Another thing that has been very rewarding for Smithback has been developing her students’ love of reading.
She read classic tales to her pupils each year, stories like “Owls in the Family” and “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
Even years after leaving her class, students remember the books they shared.
“I had a student in class this year whose mother I had taught years before, and she still remembered the book we’d read together,” Smithback said.
When teachers suddenly had to transition to online education in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smithback provided some continuity for her students, carrying on the read-alouds and making time for videochats with her students.
Her class used the “Boom” writers’ website to create and share their own stories, and the online format opened up some new opportunities.
However, there’s no denying that students missed a lot of the traditional highlights in the last months of school: the writers’ celebration, the countywide fourth-grade farm tour, Law Day at the Jefferson County Courthouse, visiting the Fort Koshkonong Rendezvous for a reenactment of the “Buckskinner” era, and more.
Then there are the end-of-year events like Field Day.
“These are things that students would talk about for years,” Smithback said.
Usually, students would make a memory book in class. This year, Smithback used Animoto to create a memory video.
“We did what we could online, but I think, as time went on, the kids got tired of not having the in-person human interaction,” Smithback said. “You just can’t replicate that feeling you get when a student has that ‘aha’ moment.”
Sullivan staffers did gather for a “socially -” drive-by parade in the last week of online school, which provided some sense of closure, she said.
“It was so wonderful watching the kids hang out their car windows — they had hand-decorated signs and drawings for the teachers,” Smithback said.
Though this spring has been a trying time for educators and families alike, Smithback said she felt some good has come out of the entire experience.
“I feel people have a better understanding of the power of good teachers,” she said. “The parents tried so hard at home, but it was challenging. Nothing can beat in-person instruction.”
Still, Smithback said, everyone understood that sacrifices were necessary to keep families safe and healthy.
“We will all survive this,” she said.
Smithback noted that the Sullivan community, and the School District of Jefferson as a whole, has been an awesome community of educators, and it has been a privilege to be part of that tradition.
She wishes her former co-workers the best as they carry on that tradition in the fall — in whatever format education takes at that point. Meanwhile, she has other priorities, including meeting her new grandchild this month.
Since she won’t be allowed at the hospital for the birth, the family is planning a “Simba-style” drive-by tribute, with the baby held up at the hospital window like baby Simba in “The Lion King.”
And when they eventually meet in person, Smithback has big plans for encouraging a lifelong love of learning in the new little person in her life.
