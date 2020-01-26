JEFFERSON — Jefferson County snowmobile trails reopened at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Officials state that some trails might be closed due to open water and plowed fields might be rough.
Please call the Snowmobile Alliance 24-hour Hotline at (920) 699-SNOW (7669) daily for current information.
Snowmobile trails in adjoining counties might be closed.
Trail users should check with each county to determine trail status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.