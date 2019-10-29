An October of storm that dropped between one and four inches of snow on Jefferson County left some area residents without power for several hours Tuesday.
We Energies spokesperson Alison Trouy reported that 167 customers in Fort Atkinson werere without electricity. The cause remained unknown as of presstime.
In Whitewater, 97 customers were without power due to a downed tree, according to the We Energies outage map. The power in Whitewater was restored around 11 a.m.
On the north side of the county, the snow knocked out power for 16 customers in Watertown and five5 near Ixoniap. Crews had electricity restored by around 11:30 a.m.
The snow fell heaviest in Waterloo, which received 3.8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Jefferson received three inches while Watertown was hit with 2.7 inches of snow.
Sullivan registered 1.5 inches overnight, according to NWS. Local snow reports for other parts of the county are unavailable.
Elsewhere in the state, the National Weather Service said, Neenah had about 4 inches of snow early Tuesday with about 3½ inches in Green Bay and 3 inches near Madison.
A winter weather advisory for portions of western, central and northeastern Wisconsin expires Tuesday morning.
