JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson and Festival Foods are offering a taste of summer fun with a fireworks show on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Not on the menu: food, drink, lawnchairs, live bands or children's games.
Still being served: a dazzling, colorful light show and childlike sense of wonder.
Postponed from its original July date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fireworks have been rescheduled for Saturday night at the Jefferson Golf Course.
Organizers have implemented numerous changes, however, to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Sponsored by the City of Jefferson and Festival Foods, the fireworks show will take place at 7:30 p.m. and guests who are watching onsite are asked to arrive no sooner than 7 p.m. and to stay with their families there.
A warning shot will be fired at 7:15 p.m. to signal people across the area to find their viewing spots.
Those onsite will be asked to maintain social distancing from people with whom they do not reside.
In addition, there will be street parking only, with no parking on the golf course itself. Those watching on the grounds are asked not to bring chairs, as that destroys the carefully tended turf. Rather, they are asked to sit on blankets to watch.
Carry-in alcohol is not allowed.
The entire fireworks display will take around 25 minutes, and spectators are asked to pack up right and leave right after the show ends.
To maximize locals' ability to watch from their homes across the Jefferson area, all of the fireworks will be high up in the sky, with no ground show, said Cyndi Keller, director of the Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department.
Those who can watch from home are asked to do so. People also should be able to view the show from the comfort of their cars if parked in the area, Keller said.
"We really would like to encourage people to view the fireworks as a 'drive-up' fireworks show," the parks and recreation director said.
The Jefferson Police Department will be patrolling the golf course during the event for everyone's safety.
The golf course will be open that day, but play will close early at 3 p.m., with the last teetime set at 1:30 p.m.
"I think it means a lot to the City of Jefferson to be able to provide the fireworks show for the community at this time," said Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann.
"We have taken a lot of measures to make it as safe as possible, and we have a very large golf course for people to spread out on," he said.
Just as it is important for people to protect their physical health during this time of pandemic, it also is important to pay attention to community members' mental health, the mayor said.
Offering a celebration like this — with measures in place to maintain social distancing and to keep people safe — brings back the air of excitement of the community's traditional Independence Day celebration, while minimizing the risk, he said.
"We are grateful we will still be able to provide the fireworks this year, and we're grateful for the assistance of the police and the great partnership we have with Festival Foods to make this all happen for the City of Jefferson and the people of Jefferson County," the mayor said.
