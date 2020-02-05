Good Morning,

It's Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 and here's what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1. Gov. Evers was in Milton Tuesday to sign two bills.

Evers was at Milton High School as he signed Assembly Bill 528 and Senate Bill 230.

Assembly Bill 528 directs the state Department of Public Instruction to establish a grant program supporting peer-to-peer suicide prevention programs in Wisconsin schools.

Senate Bill 230 allows more flexible licensing for teachers to help get more of them into the workforce.

“If I had a magic wand, I would find ways to make sure that there were mental health professionals all across the state of Wisconsin. That’s critical, so we have to find a way to make that happen,” Evers said.

2. A 20-year-old Whitewater woman was killed in a rollover crash Monday.

The crash occurred Monday evening in the Town of Lima Center. The woman later died at a hospital, according to the rock County Sheriff's Office.

Two other passengers are at hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

3. Jefferson County will soon be powered by the sun.

The Public Service Commission approved a large solar power farm planned to be located just west of Jefferson.

"We’re pleased that the PSC has approved the application,” Jefferson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Schroeder said Tuesday, on behalf of county government. "The benefits of this solar farm will include reduction in the carbon footprint through production of renewable energy, additional revenue annually to the county, as well as the towns involved.”

Representatives of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce also noted that the project is expected to bring $100 million in private investment, along with new Utility Shared Revenue payments for Jefferson County and towns involved, including the Town of Jefferson.

4. Throw an ax in Watertown.

A new bar, Kiss My Axe, located in Watertown offers visitors the chance to blow off some steam and chip some wood.

Since opening a few weeks ago, Kiss My Axe has attracted a steady stream of city dwellers looking to blow off steam by heaving a metal ax at a fixed wooden target.

“People in cities like Watertown are always hungry for new experiences,” owner Jorge Monterrey said. “We are here to provide something that’s fun and safe. Everybody’s always looking for a unique night out.”

In Sports,

Jefferson grad Parker Fetherston set a new Edgewood College record.

The sophomore broke the single-game women's basketball record for 3-pointers made with seven.

The sharpshooting came in a 79-42 victory over Illinois Tech Saturday.

“Once I made two in the first quarter, my confidence went up and I was ready to shoot,” Fetherston said. “They were mostly set shots. (Illinois Tech) was playing a zone, so we worked it around on offense and my teammates found me on the wing for most of them.”

