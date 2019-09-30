Matt Walker, the son of former GOP Governor Scott Walker, announced on social media Monday he won’t be running for the open seat in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.
The seat is open after 21-term Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner announced in early September that he’ll be retiring after his term ends in January, 2021.
Whispers of Walker’s run for Congress began when his father said in an interview with WISN-TV that his son was interested in running.
Thank you to all that have reached out & encouraged me to consider a campaign for the 5th Congressional District. While I am appreciative and humbled by your prayers and words of support, I have decided not to pursue elected office at this time.— Matt Walker (@MattWalkerWI) September 30, 2019
On Monday, Walker said in a statement online that he would be focusing on his business and his community.
“As I have connected with community members, discussed with my family, and prayed on this decision, I have concluded that there is a great deal I can do now through my small businesses and community involvement to support SE Wisconsin,” Walker wrote.
Walker is a 2016 graduate from Marquette University and the co-founder of Platform Digital, a digital marketing company.
Also running for the congressional seat, which covers all of Jefferson County, is Wisconsin State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. On the other side of the aisle, Tom Palzewicz, who lost to Sensenbrenner by 24 percent of the vote in 2018, is running again.
