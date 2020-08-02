A man who grew a small shelving line into an international company that has helped anchor Fort Atkinson’s industrial base for nearly a half-century has died.
Theodore W. Batterman, the visionary behind Spacesaver Corp., passed away Wednesday, July 29, at age 92. A resident of Shorehaven retirement community in Oconomowoc, he died at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Born Nov. 27, 1927, in Hinsdale, Ill., Batterman had been an entrepreneur most of his life. As a boy, his parents set him up with a roadside stand selling produce from his garden and taught him how to run it. He immediately caught the business bug.
Batterman enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for three years as a way to go to college. He attended Kerio University in Kyoto while stationed in Japan, graduated from the American Television Institute of Technology in Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in TV and communications engineering, and became an engineer for WMAQ radio in Chicago.
Next, after working as an engineer for Motorola on development of the first color television set, he founded Electronic Systems in 1959 to develop an automatic shutter mechanism that won him and his associates an “Oscar” for technical achievement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The company was acquired by Hurletron Inc. of Danville, Ill., where Batterman became vice president and division manager.
In 1966, Batterman joined Warner Electric Brake & Clutch Co. in South Beloit, Ill., to launch the Motion Control Systems Division. After building it into a leading manufacturer of stepping motors and controls, he was elected corporate vice president of industrial sales and marketing.
Batterman left Warner Electric in 1972 to become a major stockholder in and lend his expertise to Spacesaver Corp., started by brothers Ronald and Marvin Staller in a 10,000-square-foot barn south of Fort Atkinson.
He had seen potential in a little-noticed product feature, shelving mounted on tracks. Its mobility reduced space required for storage by eliminating aisles. Batterman recognized that space, energy conservation and productivity were the triple threat to many industries.
“I looked at my opportunity,” Batterman recalled in 1985. “It wasn’t the … company. It was this concept in the back room.”
Becoming sole owner in 1977, he spearheaded development of high-density mobile storage and shelving for the United States.
Having started with only seven employees, Spacesaver today has more than 400 full-time workers. Its sales are three times larger than its closest competitor.
Batterman also conceived the “area contractor” marketing system in which independent small businesses provide direct sales, field application engineering, installation and service, just as if they were factory-owned offices. Spacesaver in Fort Atkinson, which provides the design, engineering, manufacturing and marketing support, acquired a Canadian subsidiary with area contractors in 1982.
Today, Spacesaver markets its products through 40 area contractors in North America, with several others internationally.
In 1998, Spacesaver became part of KI, an employee-owned global company headquartered in Green Bay that was started in 1941. Today, KI is approaching $700 million in sales and ranks as the sixth-largest contract furniture manufacturer in the industry.
Spacesaver’s high-density, mobile storage systems can be found in markets ranging from hospitals and financial institutions to libraries and industrial plants. Among its customers are numerous Fortune 500 companies; the Chicago and New York public libraries; Georgetown, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Purdue universities; the Veterans Administration in St. Louis; and even the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration’s Archives II in College Park, Md., the largest archival storage system in the world.
Two decades ago, the U.S. Marine Corps was challenged to store weapons of different sizes, shapes and models. Through research, prototyping and test installations, the Spacesaver Universal Weapon Rack was born in 2000, since becoming the standard in weapons storage.
Such success was not automatic, though. Rather, it was due to Batterman’s conviction “that when you really believe in something and the answer is ‘no,’ that’s the time to buckle down and go to work.”
That philosophy was tested when Spacesaver bid on its first university installation. Georgetown could not justify awarding a major contract to a little, unknown company, but Batterman persisted. Not only did he win the contract, but the Georgetown librarian later wrote a bylined article published in Library Journal, paving the way for Spacesaver’s growth in the university library market.
In addition, when a large business initially tried to monopolize industry sales to the federal government, Batterman fought for a small business set-aside for multiple GSA contracts that enabled Spacesaver area contractors to compete for the market. The original large business, a Fortune 500 company, eventually pulled out.
While they resided in Janesville for many years, the Battermans were very dedicated to Fort Atkinson and their Spacesaver “family.”
Batterman served on the Fort Atkinson Industrial Development Corp. Board of Directors and its Airport Committee, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors from 1985-87 and Fort Atkinson Community Foundation Board of Directors from 1999-2004.
He and his wife, Marilyn, helped establish and foster the Fort Atkinson Boys and Girls Club in 2005. It grew and flourishes today, as Badgerland After-School Enrichment program (BASE).
The couple provided goals at the Luther Elementary School soccer fields for the Youth Soccer Association; goalposts, blocking sleds and helmets at the Rock River Kiwanis Fields for the Tackle Football Program; and a batting cage for Fort Youth Baseball. In addition, they provided a yearly team sponsorship for Youth Tackle Football.
The Battermans also could be counted on to support numerous projects improving the local quality of life, including creating the Fort Atkinson Family Aquatic Center and Glacial River Trail, and expanding Fort Memorial Hospital, Madison Area Technical College-Fort Atkinson, the Hoard Historical Museum and the Jones Park concession stand.
The Battermans supported the Fort Arts Council, Fort Atkinson High School Archery Club, United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties and the renovation of the St. Vincent De Paul Store, as well.
When the Dwight Foster Public Library was undergoing an expansion and renovation project, the Battermans’ significant donation of mobile storage units allowed the library to reutilize an old room for a new purpose, helped preserve a valuable periodical collection, and provided space for computers, a kitchen and staff lounge.
In addition, the children’s area was renamed the Batterman Children’s Library due to their generous financial support during the most recent project a little more than a decade ago.
In 1990, the Battermans established the Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation to support primarily Christian-faith advancement, education and organizations located in Rock and Jefferson counties.
That foundation and Spacesaver Grant Program provided financial support to acquire emergency service vehicles for the police and fire departments without using tax dollars.
In 1998, the Batterman Family Foundation began working with the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation to award five four-year scholarships each year to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School. All told, 115 scholarships have been presented during the past 23 years. Similar scholarships are awarded to seniors at Janesville’s Parker and Craig high schools.
Batterman also served on the board of directors for the Johnson Heritage Rock County National Bank and BankCorp, both in Janesville, and the Wisconsin Foundation of Independent Colleges. He was involved in the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), Independent Business Association of Wisconsin, Sinnissippi Council of Boys Scouts of America and the Badger State Games.
Batterman was active in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Janesville and, later, Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartland.
Not surprisingly, appreciative communities saluted the Battermans for their leadership and philanthropy.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce named Ted Batterman its Small Businessperson of the Year in 1984.
A year later, he was recognized as Wisconsin’s Small Businessperson of the Year in the Midwest by the Small Business Administration and second runner-up for the national title.
In 1986, Batterman was a delegate to the White House Conference on Small Business, and in 1989, the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce feted him as Manufacturer of the Year in the job-creation category.
In addition, the U.S. State Department, UNESCO and the Smithsonian Institution invited Batterman to address the International Conference on Museums on how to solve space problems in the storage of collectibles.
In 1992, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce presented Batterman with its Economic Contribution Award.
Then in 2007, Ted and Marilyn Batterman were presented the Fort Atkinson Lions Club’s Distinguished Community Service Award.
Upon receiving the Lions honor, Batterman said, “This is such a marvelous community and it’s been such a joy to be here and be part of it through the years.
“Each one of you in the community itself has been a major part in Fort Atkinson’s growth of the Spacesaver Corp. It’s been very meaningful to us and the employees of Spacesaver.”
In 2016, Concordia University in Mequon renamed its School of Business Administration the Batterman School of Business in honor of Theodore Batterman, who had served on Concordia’s Board of Regents.
Concordia said it renamed the business school to recognize Batterman’s longtime commitment to the university and its mission of teaching the next generation of Christ-centered, ethical business leaders.
A private service was to be held today, Aug. 4, for Batterman.
Marilyn Batterman passed away Dec. 4, 2011, at the age of 83. Their son, Eric, died on Dec. 6, 2008.
Their other children include Linda (Mark) Johnson, Christopher (Angela) Batterman and Laura (John) Wilkins.
Memorials may be made to Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church, N48 W31385 Hill Road, Hartland, WI, 53029; Concordia University of Wisconsin, Batterman School of Business (cuw.edu/donate); or the Shorehaven Charitable Foundation (shorehavenliving.org/donations).
Harder Funeral Home of Brookfield is handling arrangements.
