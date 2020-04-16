Were anyone who survived the 1918 Spanish influenza still alive today, they might recognize a lot of similarities with this day’s COVID-19 outbreak.
Like the current coronavirus, the deadly flu of 1918-19 moved slowly to the United States beginning in major metropolitan areas and spreading, slowly and eventually, to Jefferson County even as local news media here in 1918 said there was little chance it would get to such an isolated area.
As the Great War in the Europe began winding down, a far deadlier scourge was to claim more lives — 10 times as many — than World War I.
The dreaded “La Grippe” infected 28 percent of all Americans, with an estimated 675,000 succumbing to the Spanish flu during the pandemic. Of the U.S. soldiers who died in the European Theater, half of them fell to the influenza virus and not to the enemy.
The 1918-19 influenza pandemic would go on to kill more people than any other disease outbreak in history. Current estimates put the death toll at 21 million worldwide, but some epidemiologists have revised that number in recent years to be as high as 50 million to perhaps 100 million deaths.
Pandemics are nothing new in history, and their long record across the ages and continents has much to teach us about how best to handle the current outbreak. The pandemic of 1918-19 was hardly the world’s first influenza pandemic. Throughout history, there have been others: the Africa outbreak of 1510, Asia flu of 1580, yellow fever gripped the United States in 1647, England/Ireland epidemic of 1688, the London outbreaks in 1847-48 and again in 1889-90, according to History.com.
But 1918 topped them all.
It began mildly, with a spring wave in March and April. In fact, it was so mild that some physicians wondered at the time if this disease actually was routine influenza. Early cases in Kansas and in military camps spread throughout the U.S. were all but ignored.
Until the second wave. In fall of 1918, the flu hit hard.
Soldiers returning from the war brought it back to the U.S. with them. It first arrived in Boston in September of 1918. The virus killed almost 200,000 in October alone. In November, as people celebrated Armistice Day with parades and parties, the Spanish influenza was tightening its grip on the nation.
Dubbed “Spanish influenza” because Spain reportedly was hit particularly hard early (8 million deaths in that country), the disease likely originated elsewhere. China, France, Britain, even the U.S have been considered in some studies. What is known is a rare genetic shift of a strain of H1N1 avian influenza virus started the entire thing, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those who are at risk include older adults and individuals with underlying health issues such as asthma, HIV, heart disease and diabetes and other diseases that compromise the immune system, the CDC states.
And the 1918 flu targeted young adults. Those between ages 20-40 accounted for most of all deaths. The over-50 age group was far less affected. Perhaps more disturbing is the fact that the actual flu disease was not responsible for the majority of deaths associated with the influenza in 1918-19. It was the secondary bacterial pneumonia that got so bad that pathologists who performed autopsies found the lungs comparable to victims of poison gas, according to “What the Spanish Flu Debacle Can Teach Us About Coronavirus” from Politico.
What the world is experiencing now must look a lot like 102 years ago.
The flu that winter of 1918 was beyond imagination. Millions were infected. Thousands died. The pandemic affected everyone. With one-quarter of the U.S. and one-fifth of the world infected with the influenza, it was impossible to hide from the sickness.
Looking back on old newspaper articles during the outbreak of flu in 1918-19 plays out like a frightening vision — a monster movie with no superhero around to help.
While at first the flu was “over there” and even the nation’s surgeon general didn’t seemed too alarmed about it, Halbert H. Hoard, editor of the Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson, warned about it in an editorial Sept. 27, 1918. However, within days, an Army general began prosecution against the paper under a wartime sedition act, claiming it had “depressed morale.”
Depressing as it might have been, the Oct. 4, 1918, issue of the Union reported the community’s first death from the flu.
“Announcement of the death of Henry Hesse at the Great Lakes Training Station on Saturday, Sept. 28th, at 10:44 p.m. came as a distinct shock to our people,” the story read. “He was a victim of Spanish influenza, the disease which is now sweeping the country, reaping a harvest of deaths.”
The Navy 2nd Class carpenter, of Barrie Street in Fort Atkinson, was “seized with the fatal malady on Sept. 17th and then his condition turned serious on Sept. 21.” His wife received word two days later that he was improving, and then a telegram that night that he had died. He was 30 years old.
By the Oct. 1, 1918, edition, the surgeon general had changed his tune. The Union printed a full two columns on “Uncle Sam’s Advice on the Flu.”
“Although King Alfonso of Spain was one of the victims of the influenza epidemic of 1893 and again this summer, Spanish authorities repudiate any claim to influenza as a “Spanish” disease,” he wrote. “If the people of this country do not take care, the epidemic will become so widespread throughout the United States that soon we shall hear the disease called ‘American influenza.’”
It ended with this poem: “Cover up each cough and sneeze. If you don’t, you’ll spread disease.”
In the Oct. 18, 1918, issue of the Union, Hoard reported that all large lectures at the University of Wisconsin “were suspended last Friday during the continuance of the epidemic which called forth the statewide order of the state health officer. Small classes and work that does not require the gathering of large numbers were continued as usual.”
In addition, churches were closed throughout the community.
“Neither Sunday School nor services will be held Sunday, unless a general order from Gov. Phillip or the state Board of Health is issued permitting public gatherings,” the Rev. L.R. Moessner, past or Evangelical St. John’s Church of Oakland was quoted as saying. “Let us all have our devotions at the family altar.”
The planned signing of the armistice was the big news — on page 2 — on Nov. 8, 1918. A couple pages later, the Union reported that Bert Kinney of Fort Atkinson attended the double funeral in Milwaukee of his brother and wife, who were stricken by the influenza and died of pneumonia.
“To date, there is no certain way in which a single case of influenza can be recognized,” a nearby article from the Boston Transcript read. “On the other hand, recognition is easy in a group of cases. In contrast to the outbreaks of ordinary coughs and colds, which occur usually in the cold months, epidemics of influenza may occur at any season of the year.”
On Nov. 18, the Union printed Dr. Burrus’ advice on “how to fumigate and stamp out the Grippe.” It involved heating up 4 ounces of calomel on a tin plate over an alcohol or kerosene lamp until red hot and then breathing the white fumes into the lungs and out the nose 15 times.
The large-gatherings ban must have been forgotten, because nearby on the page, D.Q. Grabill, field secretary of the Jefferson County Council of Defense announced, “All Out Sunday,” encouraging everyone to go to church for a day of thanksgiving due to the Great War’s end.
At the same time, an obituary for Myrtle Smith of Fort Atkinson reported that she died of influenza a day before her 18th birthday. She was to be married soon to Benny Lemke, “who is as of this writing fighting a severe case of influenza. It was while assisting in the care of her betrothed that Miss Smith took the disease that caused her death.”
By the Nov. 22, 2018, issue of the Union, the paper was reporting more deaths. A 23-year-old woman passed away, as did a mother and daughter who were sick for eight days with influenza and then pneumonia.
“Pneumonia, within the short time of two years, has taken the entire Woodward family,” the obituary reported.
The deaths continued throughout the end of the year, and then more worries arose: The Union wrote on Dec. 6, 1918, that Spain and England had reported an increase in tuberculosis after the influenza epidemic.
Of course, other area newspapers were reporting on the Spanish influenza, as well.
On the north side of Jefferson County, a Watertown News headline dated Oct. 14, 1918, stated, “Spanish Flu Is Increasing — Cases Number 62.”
In that same article, “The churches, schools, movies and theaters are complying with the order to stay closed until further advices are received. While there is an increase of cases in Watertown, people should not become alarmed and start worrying, as that is the worst thing possible.”
But the worry continued, and the local newspaper did its best to calm its readers.
“During the prevalence of Spanish influenza, one should keep a cool head and a right attitude of mind,” an Oct. 28, 1918, Watertown News article states. “Do not worry over the matter. It is said that people can deceive themselves into thinking they have any disease on the calendar and doubtless many of them have thought themselves into their graves.”
If the Spanish influenza didn’t ravage Watertown, fear did.
“Whilst the disease held away in Watertown, people were on the ragged edge of fear and unrest despite all that could be said in way of encouragement. It baffled the skill of physicians, who knew little of the cause and less of the treatment,” according to a Dec, 16, 1918, article in the Watertown News.
Today, the world is continuing to learn about this new COVID-19 disease. Pathologists, scientists, doctors — they’re all putting to use a century of medical journals, new lab findings, and real-time life-or-death clinical trials in China and Italy to come up with a cure, a vaccination, a hope.
Never before has it been easier to share information, to collaborate with colleagues, and commiserate with friends and family around the globe. The world is connected like no other time in history. That’s one edge of the sword.
The flip side is that, well, the world is connected like no other time in history. What happens to an old man in China, ripples to an Italian mother of five, ripples to a Seattle employee in the fish market who had not a care in the world yesterday.
There is a map called history.
Learn and live.
The Watertown Daily Times and Daily Union thank Ken Riedl and Tom Schultz for their research on this subject found on the pages of The Watertown News. The archives of The Watertown Daily Times from that era were either incomplete or too fragile to handle.
