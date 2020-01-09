Good Morning,

It's Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 and here's everything you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1. The ballots for April's spring elections are set after the filing deadline passed Tuesday night.

There are open seats across Jefferson County, including a scrum in Palmyra that will require a primary in February.

2. The former Belmont Casino is expected to reopen in March under a new name and ownership.

The bar, which closed this fall after a foreclosure, was purchased by Arben Useni and his restaurant group at auction in November.

The bar's new name will be Tavern on Rock.

3. Drainage problems at the Koshkonong Estates development in Fort have slowed construction in the area.

The city has decided to step in and has begun the process for installing a pipe system to move water away from the area.

The slowed construction has a potential to impact the city's desperately needed housing growth.

In Sports, the prep girls basketball season continued this week with Monona Grove beating Fort Atkinson 80-46 Tuesday night.

State, Nation & World

1.

Wisconsin wants ruling ordering voter purge put on hold MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The legal maneuvering over a court-ordered purge of up to 209,000 regis…

2.

Democrats focus on Wisconsin for 2020 convention, election MILWAUKEE (AP) — The head of the Democratic National Convention promised Tuesday that the ev…

3.

Transcript of Trump's remarks at White House on Iran A transcript of President Donald Trump's remarks Wednesday on Iran, as released by the White House:

