WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, in keeping with Governor Evers’ declaration of a public health emergency due to COVID-19, has canceled all campus events.
In response to that decision, the UW-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance is unable to audition and rehearse the Summeround shows this year. The 2020 Summeround season will be suspended for this year, but will return in the summer of 2021.
In addition, all other College of Arts and Communication events that were scheduled for the spring semester have been canceled. This includes Music Department, Theatre/Dance Department, Communication Department, Art and Design Department, MAGD and Crossman Gallery.
As always, administration is concerned for the safety or students, staff, faculty and community. The faculty and staff are working on creative ways of teaching their coursework and working from home.
Creativity is in large supply in the College of Arts and Communication, which will serve well as everyone navigates staying safe at home.
“Our Warhawk family is strong, caring and resilient,” stated Chancellor Dr. Dwight C. Watson. “I appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we navigate this situation. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 worldwide outbreak, and we will act and adapt our plans as appropriate.”
For more information on campus response, visit http://www.uww.edu/uhcs/covid19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.