The spring citywide rummage sales sponsored by the Daily Jefferson County Union for Jefferson, Whitewater and Fort Atkinson are on hold until dates can be determined, based on when the state lifts restrictions on events and gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The original dates planned for the citywide rummage sales were: Jefferson, May 1-3; Whitewater, May 15-17; and Fort Atkinson, May 29-31.
New dates will be scheduled if the emergency restrictions are lifted in the near future. If lifted soon enough, it is possible the Fort Atkinson citywide sales still will be held the last weekend in May as originally planned.
If restrictions remain in place through May or into June, the spring citywide rummage sales might be canceled this year.
Fall citywide rummage sales still are planned, with exact dates to be announced in the newspaper and on online at dailyunion.com this summer.
