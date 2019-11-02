In celebration of Veterans Day, St. Paul’s Lutheran School & Preschool in Fort Atkinson is treating Fort Atkinson residents who have served in the United States of America armed forces to a free Lunch in their honor.
The dinner will bet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. There will be a short ceremony and singing by the children of the school.
The school is located at 309 Bluff St. in Fort Atkinson.
In order for there to be plenty of food on
hand, please RSVP by calling (920) 563-5349, ext. 200, ASAP.
