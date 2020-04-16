St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Fort Atkinson has been trying to help those vulnerable people, businesses and charities in local communities that need basic assistance to keep their hope alive, and gain independence in this exceptional time of crisis.
God Touch Ministry Inc. is one such organization that has grown in the last several years through the hard work and faith of its founder, John Anhalt. His ministry has helped countless people in their most vulnerable time by providing a place to “start over” in one of God Touch’s five homes and apartments in the area.
He has assisted men coming out of prison without jobs, money, vehicles or families to help, and he has partnered with other organizations that have helped women in abusive situations, and others with drug or alcohol addictions. His organization gives them a safe place to stay, helps them to find a job, get any needed counseling, medical help, budgeting to pay for their stay and get back on their feet to restore their dignity, give them pride and faith.
“We learned that a major roadblock currently for the organization to do their work is people not having a vehicle to get to their work or medical or counseling appointments, sometimes many times miles away,” Virginia Newcomb, chair of the Outreach Committee at St. Peter’s, announced. “This is especially true now, with many local businesses and jobs closed up and unavailable. Yet they take advantage of all employment opportunities in Watertown, Whitewater, Jefferson and Fort Atkinson even now, but need to get to that work.
“John has used his vehicle, which has 238,000 miles on it, to assist, but we thought we could do better,” she continued. “St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is therefore challenging the Whitewater, Jefferson and Fort Atkinson community individuals and businesses to donate to God Touch Ministry Inc. for this purpose, and St. Peter’s will match, from our Outreach funds, the first $1,000 donated to help to find a reliable vehicle for this ministry.”
She said God Touch Ministry Inc. is a 501c(3) corporation, and all donations are tax deductible, no matter how big or small.
Donations should be made out to: God Touch Ministry, Inc. and sent to Business & Tax Systems, 37 Milwaukee Ave. East, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, to the attention of Eric Frey, who is a board member and the treasurer.
A vehicle also may be donated and persons interested in doing so may contact Eric Frey at (920) 563-8089.
Newcomb said that the goal is for God Touch Ministry to have a vehicle by the end of May.
“Together, we can make a big difference in many people’s lives,” Newcomb said.”
