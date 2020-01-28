JEFFERSON — The door of a locker on the second floor of Jefferson High School is covered top to bottom in notes. Notes written to a classmate gone too soon; to a family who lost a father, a son, a brother, a husband.
That second-floor locker belonged to Kaden Johnson, a sophomore who, along with his father, Brian, died Friday evening in a three-vehicle crash near Cambridge.
The memorials on the locker were just one part of how Jefferson High School was beginning to deal with the grief. Staff and administrators at the school are trying to find a balance between giving students a sense of normalcy and a place to grieve in the wake of their classmate's death of last Friday.
School was in session Tuesday for the first time since the Johnsons died while driving home from a junior varsity basketball game in McFarland. Jefferson High School principal Stephen Dinkel said the halls of the building were quieter than normal.
“Subdued. Kids are pretty reflective, but we’re working through the day and kids are working through it,” Dinkel said. “I think it comes in waves. We had some kids this morning with our counselors. I think kids are resilient and the adults in the building are super-supportive and caring for our students and our parents and our community.”
As the community has rallied together to support the Johnson family, the School District of Jefferson continues to offer students grief counseling and whatever support they might need, according to Kathy Volk, director of pupil services.
“(We’re) really trying to honor that students may be grieving in different ways, make the supports available, but also create a sense of normalcy as fast we can to help with the routine of getting back to school. and also support students and staff through their grief,” Volk said.
Monday was a regularly scheduled teacher inservice day, but the Pupil Services Department offered grief counseling for any students to drop in and get help if they needed it. Volk said “quite a good number” of students took advantage of the counseling and that the district is continuing to offer those services throughout the week.
She added the district tried to mitigate any added stresses students might have faced as they walked the halls Tuesday, such as an empty seat in a classroom.
“We have students accessing support, which we knew we would,” Volk said. “It’s hard for everybody. We’ll have ongoing supports because everybody grieves differently, but adolescents in particular.”
But on top of the help the school and district can provide, Dinkel said, staff members are encouraging students to lean on each other.
“We shared this morning with our students to be there for each other,” Dinkel said. “To let us know if kids are having a real difficult time, be there to listen, but be there to help any of our students that may need that extra support.
“Be a listener, have an open heart, be there for each other,” he continued. “Sometimes the greatest skill is just listening to someone talk, reassuring that having those strong reactions or emotions is normal; that’s what makes us human and there’s nothing wrong with crying or expressing those emotions.”
The community was able to publicly grieve at the nonconference basketball game between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson Monday night. The typically heated rivalry became a symbol of strength as a moment of silence was held and both teams honored Kaden by wearing his favorite color, navy blue.
A 50/50 raffle held at the game raised more than $2,000 and the officials donated their game checks to the family, Dinkel said. That money is in addition to the more than $9,000 that has been raised in a GoFundMe account for the family.
Volk said the way the two schools came together at the game was a symbol of hope.
“That was pretty amazing to see rival communities come together to really be supportive. It’s just really powerful to see everybody supporting each other and the family, in a sea of blue,” Volk said.
Dinkel, who said staff and administrators from the School District of Fort Atkinson offered to help in whatever way they could, added that it was fitting that the scheduled opponent for Monday night was Fort Atkinson.
“Our communities are obviously so close, there’s always that competitive spirit, but, man, you want to talk about two communities coming together?” Dinkel said. “I think the human element that ties us all together really came through.”
Dinkel said that like many sophomores, Kaden was just starting to find his way and figure out his identity and find his friends. In addition to junior varsity basketball, Kaden was involved in the baseball and choir programs at the high school.
“A young life is lost before it’s lived,” Dinkel said. “You give your kids a hug and tell them you love them. It’s unfortunate events like this have to remind us what those essential and important things are in life.”
The School District of Jefferson continues to offer grief counseling services to students.
Meanwhile, Dinkel said the family had asked him to share that the memorial service for Kaden and Brian Johnson will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Jefferson.
Dinkel asked that people be mindful that space in the church is limited, so the family has arranged a Celebration of Life to follow the memorial service.
"For students who might be still be planning on attending the memorial service, the school would ask that our normal attendance procedures be followed. Parents will need to call and excuse their son/daughter for the portion of the day they will be missing to attend the afternoon service," Dinkel said. "Nothing would need to be done for students attending the Celebration of Life.
