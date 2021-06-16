JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board Monday approved four resignations and three hires.
Resigning were:
%5E Carolyn Neumann, elementary school counselor, who has spent seven years with the district. She will be taking a position with the Milwaukee public schools.
%5E Hannah Wittenburg, school psychologist for the past year. She will be headed to the Waukesha schools.
%5E Justin Zander, who had recently accepted a position as technology education teacher at Jefferson High School, announced that he had to back out of that contract after a “unique career opportunity” came up; and
%5E Lyndsey Webster, speech and language pathologist. She has recently completed licensure to become a director of special education and pupil services and will be working in that capacity for the Beaver Dam schools.
New hires included Brooke Bross, who will teach English at Jefferson High School; Sean Cass, who will serve as a cross-categorical special education teacher at Jefferson Middle School; and Kristina Stauffacher, who will teach first-grade at West Elementary School.
Bross, of Greenfield, received her bachelor’s degree from Concordia and her master’s degree from Carroll University in communication and theatre arts.
Most recently, she has taught English in Beaver Dam at the sixth-grade level.
Prior to that, she taught for 18 years in Greenfield, overseeing high school English and alternative education classes.
Cass, of Waukesha, received his bachelor’s degree from the Moody Bible Institute in ministry leadership in 2017.
He is currently working on his master’s degree in special education and is expected to complete that program in December of 2021.
Stauffacher, of Whitewater, earned her education degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, with a minor in Spanish.
She has spent eight years teaching first-grade at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Fort Atkinson.
The interview team said she showed a deep knowledge of instructional strategies, and they were impressed by her enthusiasm, creativity and collaborative experience.
She comes highly recommended by her educational colleagues and parents of the children she has taught.
