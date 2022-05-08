JEFFERSON - After months of anticipation and secrecy, Corby and Bethany Stallman were unveiled Saturday night as Jefferson's new Gemuetlichkeit king and queen.
The couple, as with the 50 royal couples that preceded them, share the German heritage celebrated by the Gemuetlichkeit organization. They also have ties across the greater Jefferson County area.
Corby, the son of the late Jack Stallman and Barb (John) Kaliebe of Watertown, grew up in Watertown and graduated with the Class of 1992 at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
A journeyman toolmaker, he has worked at Doosan Bobcat in Johnson Creek for the past 22 years.
Bethany, the daughter of David (Jan) Hoppe of Watertown and Diane (Ron) Stuebs of Jackson, also grew up in Watertown and is a 1998 graduate of Watertown High School.
She attended Madison Area Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, graduating with a business management degree.
Currently, she works as the gift shop manager at The Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson, where she has been employed for the past 10 years.
The royal couple met on a blind date in 2002. They married in 2005 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown.
A few short months later, in April of 2006, they moved to Jefferson.
The couple said they have fallen in love with this "Gemuetlichkeit City," calling it quiet and sweet.
The Stallmans have two grown children; Cheyenne (Brady) Swanson of Whitewater and Johnathan (Alex) Stallman of Janesville. Almost a year ago, they welcomed their first grandson, Jameson, the son of Cheyenne and Brady.
Outside of work, the royal couple enjoys spending time with family and friends. Some of their favorite activities include watching sporting events, attending music events and grilling out brats and burgers in keeping with Wisconsin tradition.
They enjoy regular "adventures," typically trips to Wisconsin breweries and wineries, and they also spend a great amount of time spoiling their adorable goldendoodle, Leia.
Heritage
Corby’s German heritage can be traced back on his paternal side to 1845 to Ludwig “Louis” Stallmann (unlike their own name, his ancestor's last name had two 'N's.)
Coming from Hanover, Germany, Stallmann immigrated to Watertown and opened a grocery store.
The name changed with the times and eventually dropped the final "N".
Many generations of the family were involved with the well-known business Stallman Cheese Store, founded by Corby’s great-grandfather, G.A. Stallmann, as "Farmer’s Cheese" in 1913.
Three generations continued this business until it closed in 1990. The business was best known for its "Bon Brie" label, which was sold across the U.S. and around the world.
Bethany's German heritage can be traced back on her maternal grandparents' side to 1845.
That's when her ancestor, Christian Uttech, arrived from the Rheinland-Pfalz region in Germany, settling in the Lebanon area during what's called the Old Lutheran Emigration of the 19th Century.
The family purchased farmland in the area farmed for many generations.
Bethany's paternal ancestors, also German, shared a farming background. They took up farming in the Richwood area, another small satellite of Watertown, at the same time.
In addition, the couple has some Swiss and Irish roots as well, with all branches of the family dedicated to hard work.
The Stallmans, nominated by members of the Jefferson community, were selected by the past three royal couples.
They thanked Brad and Tonya Umbarger, the 2018 royals; Jeff and Tiffany Schmidt, the 2019 royals; and Jeff and Debbie Hans (crowned in 2021 after an extra-long pandemic wait) for their guidance, support, and friendship in the whole run-up to their coronation Saturday night.
"It has been an amazing experience," Bethany said.
The new royal couple will reign over the Gemuetlichkeit organization all summer, taking a place of pride at the head of the group's traditional castle float at numerous area parades and events.
Their reign will culminate with the three-day Gemuetlichkeit German heritage festival in Jefferson, which will take place Sept. 16-18 at Jefferson County Fair Park, with the theme of “Polka Band Bash.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.