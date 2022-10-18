JVG_221018_WI_ELECT_CHECKS01
Buy Now

Town of Porter Clerk Nancy Towns, left, and Lisa Imhoff recount ballots in November 2020 after the Rock County town was selected to participate in an audit of voting precincts, as required by state law, to ensure the town’s ballot-counting machines worked properly. Such recounts are part of the state’s system of safeguarding elections.

 Anthony Wahl

Even though voter fraud is rare, in Wisconsin and nationally, many checks exist to prevent and catch it here, whether it be accidental or intentional.

In the 2020 election, approximately 0.003% of the nearly 3.3 million ballots cast in Wisconsin were submitted illegally by felons not yet eligible to vote because they hadn’t completed their full sentences, according to the Associated Press. That’s the most common type of prohibited voting in Wisconsin, experts say.

The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin.

This article first appeared on The Badger Project and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Load comments