MADISON, Wis. – In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will open the application period for crop insurance premium rebates at 12 p.m. on December 5, 2022.
There is $800,000 or 160,000 acres of coverage to be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients will receive a $5 per acre rebate on their summer 2023 crop insurance premium for acres planted with cover crops in 2022.
Producers who received state or federal cost-sharing to plant cover crops in 2022 are not eligible for this year’s program. Applicants will need to use their FSA-578 form to complete the application, and there is no limit on acres an applicant can apply for.
The rebate application will be web-based, remain open until January 31, 2023, and made available on DATCP’s website. A copy of the application questions will be available for reference on DATCP’s website prior to the application period opening.
Applicants will be notified of selection in spring 2023. Applicants should keep seed receipts and planting records as DATCP will conduct audits to ensure cover crops were planted.
Additional information about eligibility and FAQs can be found on DATCP’s website. Questions about these rebates should be directed to DATCPCC@wisconsin.gov.
In 2022, Gov. Tony Evers signed bipartisan legislation to create a state-run crop insurance premium rebate for planting cover crops and a nitrogen optimization pilot program. For more information on these upcoming opportunities, visit DATCP’s website and sign-up for email updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.