Ahead of the Wisconsin Spring primary on Feb. 21, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is reminding voters how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting.

Valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc. There is no separate “voter ID.” A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes, according to the WisDOT press release.

