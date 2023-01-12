A snowmobiler gets some air under his sled during one of the many races on the Neosho Mill Pond in 2021 where the Neosho Cup Snowmobile Races, hosted by Ridge and Valley Cruisers Snowmobile Club, were held.
Unseasonably warm temperatures keeping thick layers of ice from forming on state lakes, ponds and marshes has the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminding snowmobilers to use caution when riding this winter.
The DNR also announced Wednesday its latest initiative — Sled Safe — to keep snowmobilers alive and well on the state’s 25,000 miles of trails, according to their website.
“With these unusually mild temperatures and International Snowmobile Safety Week coming up Jan. 14-22, we urge snowmobilers to be extra careful when driving on ice,” said DNR Off-highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jake Holsclaw in a statewide snowmobile safety press conference. “Remember that no ice is ever completely safe, and that even areas that seem thick and covered with snow may be hiding patches of black ice that could break apart under the weight of the machine and riders.”
There were 16 snowmobile operator deaths last year and 13 fatalities the year before, Hosclaw said.
“One fatality is too many,” he said.
He said using alcohol and/or drugs, operating too fast for conditions and operator inexperience were the causes of the fatalities.
“Hold off on drinking alcohol until you’re done snowmobiling for the day,” he said. “If you know someone who is inexperienced and wants to sled the trails, take the time and mentor the person, if you can.”
Any person who has reached 12 years of age must have completed and received a snowmobile safety certificate to operate a snowmobile in Wisconsin, Holsclaw said.
No person under 12 may operate a snowmobile unless the person is accompanied by a parent or guardian or a person over 18, he added.
With the lack of snow and ice in the southeastern portion of the state, snowmobilers will generally travel where the snow is, Holsclaw said. That means up north or in central Wisconsin.
“A lot of snowmobilers are in clubs, who keep their members aware of local snow conditions through Facebook,” he said. “If you’re a snowmobiler and not in a club try to get looped into one so you can receive the latest up-to-date information about the trails.”
Snowmobilers should also keep their sleds at 55 mph or lower at night, Holsclaw said.
“Please make a complete stop at a posted stop sign,” he said. “We want you to enjoy snowmobiling and return home safely.”
