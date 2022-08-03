EDGERTON — The Edgerton Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-23 Wartmann Artist Series.
The Artist Series was founded in 2004 by the William and Joyce Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts. The non-profit organization presents world-class musical experiences in a diverse range of genres.
The Wartmann Artist Series will open on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. by welcoming back American English. American English is a Beatles tribute band. They are spot on and have eerily similar renditions of the songs of one of the most iconic bands in history. Individual tickets are $35.
On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Ted Vigil, one of America’s greatest John Denver tribute artists, will be here for Christmas. During his memorable Rocky Mountain Christmas concerts, Vigil presents Denver favorites like Christmas for Cowboys and Christmas Like a Lullaby, mixed with a rousing I’ll Fly Away, and many popular Christmas songs like Jingle Bells, in a far-out Christmas concert. Individual tickets are $35.
The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra will take center stage in the Edgerton High School Fieldhouse on Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. with guest vocalist, 2019 Grammy nominee, Carmen Bradford. The special occasion will mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Wartmann Endowment and will give patrons an opportunity to dance the night away.
In the history of jazz, only one bandleader has the distinction of having his orchestra still performing sold out concerts all over the world, with members personally chosen by him, 30 years after his passing. The Count Basie Orchestra, directed by Scotty Barnhart, has won 18 Grammy Awards. Individual tickets are $45.
The Henhouse Prowlers are Bluegrass Ambassadors and will perform on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. “The musical prowess of this bluegrass band is straight-laced, tight-knit, barn-burning bluegrass with enough vocal harmonization to make Del McCoury blush.” SOUND FUSE. On stage, the group’s enthralling performances give audiences a sense of how much they love what they do. While bluegrass is the undeniable foundation of the Prowlers music, the band bends and squeezes the traditional form into a sound all their own. Individual tickets are $35.
The season will wrap up on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2 and 6:30 p.m. with the Wisconsin Singers. Featuring the top talents from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin Singers entertains more than 50,000 annually with stellar vocals, stunning choreography and spectacular big band sound from the past 40 years. Individual tickets are $15.
Tickets for the series are $130 and receive one ticket to each of the five concerts. More information about the concerts and to purchase tickets go online to www.edgertonpac.com or by phone at 608-561-6093. Edgerton Performing Arts Center is located at 200 Elm High Drive Edgerton, WI 53534.
These concerts are partially funded by the William and Joyce Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts.
