Students tend to the initial seed planting of a mix of microgreens and mint on Oct. 24. After soaking in the water basin layer for germination, the plants will be moved to the upper shelving layers of the hydroponics tower for their growing phase.
The University of Wisconsin Eau Claire is raising the standards on food quality and accessibility for its students.
UW-Eau Claire’s Administrative Office of Sustainability and campus student groups have collaborated on establishing two hydroponic “micro-farms” housed on the first floor of Davies Center.
UW-Eau Claire Student Senator Jake Hicks approached Grace Crickette, the vice chancellor for Finance and Administration, last school year with concerns about the lack of fresh produce available to students.
“I think it was a fantastic idea for (students) to lobby for hydroponics because students can grow the produce and eat it,” Lily Strehlow, campus sustainability specialist in the Risk Management, Safety and Sustainability department said.
Strehlow said both UW-Eau Claire’s upper campus and the Randall Park neighborhood are currently considered food deserts.
The produce grown in these gardens will be offered to both Sodexo and the Campus Harvest food pantry.
The seven-foot-high enclosed vertical towers, purchased from a Pennsylvania company called Babylon Micro-Farms, currently have the capability to grow herbs, microgreens, leafy greens and lettuces.
Hydroponic gardening allows the produce to grow in nutrient-rich water rather than soil. This water can be recycled continuously, requiring less water than traditional agriculture.
“And it’s local so it eliminates the transportation emissions,” Strehlow said. “So it’s more sustainable in a variety of ways.”
Data provided by Babylon Micro-Farms states that one unit can produce as much produce as 2,000 square feet of outdoor farmland, can save 7.13 pounds of fertilizer, 97.5 pounds of food waste and 13,128 gallons of water each year and a full harvest can be expected to yield 6 pounds of produce.
Each level of the tower has cameras connected to a mobile app, which allows the team to track the progress of the plants and advise them if care or maintenance is needed.
Strehlow said the collaboration between administration and students has provided a significant shift, making it easier for the campus groups and administration to work together to reach sustainability goals.
“It used to be we would hit a brick wall for certain sustainability projects and so this is a smaller project, but I think it will have a really big impact on students,” Strehlow said.
Third-year student and UW-Eau Claire Student Office of Sustainability Co-Director Sydney McGuine said her commission is currently working on creating internships to care for the garden.
Hicks said there is a plan to provide service learning hours fulfillment for students as well.
“Because these towers do a lot of the work growing the plants without much human intervention, the service hours will come in the form of harvesting and outreach, working with Campus Harvest and Marketplace to clean and prepare the produce and they will provide outreach communication to get the word out and get produce into the hands of students,” Hicks said in a press release.
Although the hydroponic garden is still in its infancy stages, there is hope to expand the varieties of produce grown and possibly expand the gardens to resident halls.
“This is a part of our strategic goals of the campus, to become a more sustainable campus and as a community as well,” Risk Management, Safety and Sustainability Director Brian Drollinger.
