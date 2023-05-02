MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has certified 14 nominees eligible for election to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board of Directors.
Dairy farmers in affected districts have until May 23 to vote on the following candidates:
District 1 Nominee: Brenda Schloneger, Shell Lake Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties
District 4 Nominees: Sara Bahgat-Eggert of Clayton and Andrew Christenson of Amery for Barron and Polk counties
District 7 Nominees: David Bangart of Greenwood and Pam Selz-Pralle of Humbird for Clark County
District 10 Nominee: Tasha Schleis of Kewaunee for Brown, Door, and Kewaunee counties
District 13 Nominees: Donald Dittrich of Alma and Jonathon Hallock of Mondovi for Buffalo, Pepin, and Pierce counties
District 16 Nominee: Janet Clark of Rosendale for Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Marquette counties
District 19 Nominee: Mark Crave of Watertown for Columbia and Dodge counties
District 22 Nominees: Ann Kieler of Platteville and Stephanie Tranel of Cuba City for Grant County
District 25 Nominees: Stacy Eberle of Monroe and Kristen Metcalf of Milton for Green, Rock, and Walworth counties
All certified candidates meet the eligibility criteria of being an active dairy producer or representative of an affected producer, selling milk into commercial channels, and residing within their respective districts, according to the department. The department certified each candidate’s timely nomination form, which included five signatures from active dairy producers within their district and a notarized Affidavit of Eligibility form. To view candidate biographies and for more information on this election, visit www.wisconsindairy.org/elections.
The department will mail ballots to dairy producers who reside within the nine affected districts.
