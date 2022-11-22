MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds hunters to use local or certified firewood to prevent the spread of harmful forest pests and diseases. Protecting Wisconsin’s forests helps preserve wildlife habitats used for hunting.

“Preventing the spread of forest pests and diseases supports tourism, timber, and nursery industries,” said DATCP’s Bureau of Plant Industry Director Brian Kuhn. “Burning certified firewood is the safest option as it has been treated to reduce the risk of spreading pests and diseases to new areas.”

