The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds travelers during Labor Day weekend to drive with caution and be on the lookout for road construction that may slow or limit traveling around the state.
“As we prepare for that last summer getaway, remember that safety is everyone’s responsibility,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We must do our part to prevent needless tragedies on Wisconsin highways – buckle up, drive sober and put the phone down.”
To open as many lanes as possible, most road construction will pause during the holiday weekend, the DOT announced. However, significant road construction projects that may impact Labor Day weekend travel include, by region:
Lincoln County: US Highway 8 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at Scott Creek, west of Tripoli.
Oneida County: US Highway 8 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Neptune Creek crossing between Rhinelander and Monico.
Oneida and Forest counties: Wisconsin Highway 32 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Scott Creek crossing between Three Lakes and Crandon.
Portage County: US Highway 10/Wisconsin Highway 66 is reduced to a single lane in each direction at I-39. The I-39 northbound exit ramp to US Highway 10 east is closed and detoured via I-39 and Wisconsin Highway 66/Stanley Street. The I-39 southbound to westbound Wisconsin Highway 66 turn lane is closed and detoured via I-39 and County Highway HH. The westbound US Highway 10 to I-39 southbound left turn lane is closed and detoured via I-39 and Wisconsin Highway 66/Stanley Street. The eastbound US Highway 10/Wisconsin Highway 66 to I-39 northbound left turn lane is closed and detoured via I-39 and County Highway HH.
Portage County: I-39 is reduced to one lane in each direction at the County Highway B interchange in Plover. Delays are expected northbound on Friday and southbound on Monday.
Price County: Wisconsin Highway 13 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the South Fork Flambeau River near Fifield (approximately 1.5 miles south of Wisconsin Highway 70).
Price County: Wisconsin Highway 13 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the North Fork Flambeau River near Park Falls.
Brown County: Wisconsin Highway 96 is closed between County Highway B in Shirley and I-43 in Denmark. Traffic is detoured via County Highway G, County Highway Z and I-43.
Calumet County: US Highway 151 is closed between County Highway W and County Highway Q within the town of Malone. Traffic is detoured via County Highway Q and County Highway W.
Manitowoc County: Wisconsin Highway 42 is closed at the Silver Creek Bridge west of Manitowoc. Traffic is detoured via I-43 and County Highway C.
Barron County: Northbound US Highway 53 is reduced to a single lane between New Auburn and US Highway 8 near Chetek. The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph through the work zone.
Buffalo County: US Highway 10 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Holmes Creek bridge northwest of Mondovi.
Buffalo and Trempealeau counties: Motorists on Wisconsin Highway 35/54 near the east and west channels of the Trempealeau River will encounter a width restriction of 14 feet and reduced speed limit of 45 mph.
Chippewa County: Wisconsin Highway 27 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Big Drywood Creek bridge between Cadott and Cornell.
Douglas County: US Highway 53 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between County Highway M near Gordon and the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs.
Dunn County: US Highway 12/Wisconsin Highway 29 is reduced to one lane in each direction from 6th Street to 21st Street in Menomonie.
Dunn County: Wisconsin Highway 25 is reduced to a single lane south of Ridgeland. Temporary traffic signals are located at the bridge over the south fork of Lower Pine Creek.
Jackson County: US Highway 10 is closed to through traffic between the west county line east of Osseo and US Highway 12 west, south of Fairchild. Traffic is detoured via I-94, Wisconsin Highway 121, Wisconsin Highway 95 and US Highway 12. The US Highway 10 and US Highway 12 west intersection will remain open.
Rusk County: Wisconsin Highway 27 at the Flambeau River Bridge in Ladysmith is open to two nine-foot travel lanes. Truck traffic is detoured via US Highway 8, Wisconsin Highway 73 and Wisconsin Highway 64.
Trempealeau County: US Highway 53 is closed at Reynolds Coulee Creek, south of Blair. Traffic is detoured via Wisconsin Highway 95, Wisconsin Highway 93 and Wisconsin Highway 54.
Trempealeau County: Wisconsin Highway 54 is open to one lane with temporary traffic signals at the Beaver Creek bridge, west of Galesville.
Washburn County: US Highway 53, between Mackey Road and Ross Road, in the town of Trego is reduced to one lane in each direction. Temporary traffic signals are in place at the US Highway 53/63 and Liesch Road intersection. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph on US Highway 53 and 45 mph on US Highway 63.
Washburn County: US Highway 63 is closed north of Wisconsin Highway 70 to Poplar Street in Spooner. Traffic is detoured via Wisconsin Highway 70 and US Highway 53. Access will be open from side roads to cross US Highway 63.
Washburn County: Wisconsin Highway 70 is closed from US Highway 53 to the south junction of County Highway M east of Spooner. Traffic is detoured via County Highway M, US Highway 53 and County Highway B.
Kenosha County: Wisconsin Highway 50, east of I-41/94 near Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, remains under construction with traffic shifts. Multiple side streets do not have direct access.
Milwaukee County: Motorists will encounter reduced lanes of traffic on I-41/US Highway 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and North Avenue. Northbound motorists should plan for delays on Friday and Monday. The exit ramps at North Avenue and Mayfair Road remain closed.
Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Work is ongoing on I-43 between Capitol Drive and Wisconsin Highway 60 near Shorewood and Whitefish Bay. Motorists can expect lane closures and speed limit reductions in certain segments. The ramps at Hampton Avenue and County Line Road remain closed.
Waukesha County: US Highway 18 is closed for resurfacing between Wisconsin Highway 67 near Dousman and Wisconsin Highway 83 near Wales. Traffic is detoured via Wisconsin Highway 67, I-94 and Wisconsin Highway 83. Local access is maintained.
Waukesha and Milwaukee counties: Work on I-43 between Moorland Avenue and the Hale Interchange is underway. The northbound off-ramp to Layton Avenue is closed to traffic.
Dodge County: US Highway 151 is reduced to a single lane in each direction at the Wisconsin Highway 49 interchange near Waupun. Motorists will encounter lane shifts and reduced speed limits.
Juneau County: I-90/94 is open to two lanes in each direction on temporary roadway and bridge structures at the Wisconsin Highway 82 interchange in Mauston. Wisconsin Highway 82 is open to one lane in each direction near the interchange.
Rock County: I-43 is reduced to one lane in each direction between Wisconsin Highway 140 north of Clinton and the east Rock County line.
For up-to-the-minute information on work zones and incidents that may affect highway travel, motorists can access the state’s 511 travel information system:
- Download the free 511 Wisconsin smartphone app
- Visit 511wi.gov
- Follow @511WI on Twitter
- Dial 511
Accessible online at 511wi.gov or via the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app, motorists can view live video feeds of travel conditions via traffic cameras throughout Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicle customer service centers will be closed on Labor Day, but citizens can conduct DMV business online 24/7 at wisconsindmv.gov.
WisDOT offers these important safety reminders:
- Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.
- Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is prohibited and dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones.
- Be prepared to move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders including police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing. A state law signed into law in December 2021 expands this ban to areas surrounding emergency response vehicles with flashing lights. If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway, remain buckled up and wait for help to arrive.
