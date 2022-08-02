MADISON — The state has administered more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including over 2.5 million additional and booster doses, according to state officials. More than 60% of all Wisconsin residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 35% have received an additional or booster dose.

“Wisconsin’s vaccine providers have worked tirelessly these past few years, and we’ve been proud over the course of this pandemic to be a national leader in getting available shots in arms,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “This is a tremendous milestone, and we couldn’t have gotten here without the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. Whether you’re administering shots, scheduling appointments, answering phones, or sanitizing workstations – thank you.”

