WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials revealed the “Happy Together” Tour will perform the hits on the State Fair Main Stage, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Sunday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
2022 marks the 13th year of this highly successful hit-filled summer package, the “Happy Together” Tour. The touring sensation has crisscrossed the nation, delighting audiences for over a decade and returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s — and 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes.
The tour once again is joined by The Turtles, who act as musical hosts for the evening. Along with The Turtles will be Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues and The Cowsills.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $37 and $47. Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.
Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.
