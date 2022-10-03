The American Association of Retired Person’s Wisconsin released key findings from a 2022 election survey that shows candidates should pay close attention to Wisconsinites age 50 and older, with issues such as inflation, taxes and government spending, and Social Security and Medicare top of mind for these voters.

Wisconsin residents age 50-plus are a crucial voting bloc, consistently showing up to the polls and making a key difference in election outcomes in Wisconsin. Approximately 38% of the state’s population is 50-plus, but this group makes up 55% of registered voters, states AARP.

