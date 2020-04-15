STEAMing into the future
Buy Now

Cynthia Smith, sixth-grade science teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School, is excited to STEAM into the future of online learning with her students. She’s pictured here at home with her children on the second “first day of school” last week when the district kicked off its online learning program.

 Contributed

Sixth in a series

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.